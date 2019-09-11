CIRCLEVILLE — Today marks the 18th anniversary of one of the most devastating terrorist onslaughts ever waged against the U.S. — Sept. 11, 2001.
As many may remember, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, an American Airline Boeing 767 carrying 20,000 gallons of jet fuel slammed into the north tower of the World trade Center, killing hundreds instantly and leaving hundreds more trapped on higher floors.
Evacuation of the tower began immediately; however, 18 minutes later disaster struck again when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower near the 60th floor.
Within the hour, a third plane struck the west side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Rather than break our resolve, the attacks banded the country together resulting in a united front and a level of patriotism that our young country had never before seen.
More than 3,000 people died in the attacks on Sept. 11, including 343 firefighters and paramedics; 23 New York City Police officers; 37 Port Authority Police officers; and 125 military personnel and civilians in the Pentagon. Nearly 10,000 more people were treated for injuries received during the attacks.
There were many, many heroes that stepped forward that day, including the passengers of a fourth plane, United Flight 93, who rebelled against the hijackers and caused the plane to crash into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all 45 passengers and saving an unknown number more through their bravery.
Let us not forget the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; it was the attack heard around the world! Keep America strong!
The day after the attack, (Sept. 12, 2001) the following article was published in our sister paper — The Logan Daily News:
What started out as a normal day ended as the most tragic day in American history.
People were glued to their television sets Tuesday (Sept. 11, 2001) morning when breaking news revealed that the World Trade Center in Manhattan was attacked around 9 a.m. when two commercial jetliners crashed into the Twin Towers.
Less than an hour later, the Pentagon became the center of attack when a third plane crashed into a section of the building.
Finally, another plane crash occurred near Somerset, Pennsylvania.
In the wake of the worst disaster in American history people find themselves grieving for the innocent victims and asking, “How can this happen in our country and what can we do to prevent this type of tragedy from happening in the future?”
Col. Mike Scaparrotti, a 1974 Logan High School graduate who works at the Pentagon, was unharmed in the attack there.
“We had some really nervous moments when we learned that the Pentagon had also been attacked,” said Ann Bateman, Scaparrotti’s mother-in-law, who said Mike was at the Pentagon, but was not injured during the attack. “Cindy called at 1:15 p.m. to let us know that Mike was OK. He told her he couldn’t talk and probably would not be home tonight.
“We’ve had so many phone calls,” Bateman said. “It’s comforting to know that the community is concerned about our daughter, her husband and their children. It is frightening to realize that an attack of this magnitude can be carried out.”
Matt Murtha, also an LHS graduate, is an officer in the United States Coast Guard. According to his brother, Pat Murtha, Matt’s office building is located across the river from the Pentagon. He watched the building burn from his office window.
Following Tuesday morning’s terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, effects are being felt throughout the country, including Ohio.
Sept. 11, 2001 will always be remembered as the attack heard around the world.