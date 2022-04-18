CIRCLEVILLE — Candidate for Ohio Governor Jim Renacci visited Circleville on Saturday, speaking with local business owners and members of the community at Gibbys.
Renacci spent about 10 minutes speaking to those who had gathered in Gibby’s Buckeye Room before taking several questions on a wide range of topics from COVID-19 and related policies to gun rights.
Renacci, speaking with The Herald exclusively, said that with two weeks left until the election he’s trying to make sure people understand there is an election going on and that he is in the running for the republican primary.
“As I travel the state, most people I talk to do want to remove [DeWine] and I want to make sure they realize there’s an alternative with a business background whose employed people across the state and work within the rules of government,” Renacci said. “I’m also someone whose been blessed to live the American Dream in Ohio and I want to give back.”
Renacci said he wasn’t an anti-government candidate.
“We are the campaign that says the government has its roles but they should be limited and at the same time we need to work with the house and senate to get things done for the entire state or places like your hometown here,” he said.
Renacci said Circleville and the other communities in Pickaway County were “great Ohio communities.”
“They’ve been let go the last few years as we’ve paid too much attention to Columbus,” he said. “We have all these small communities across the state, Ohio has a tremendous amount of great communities, like this one but too often they’re forgotten. At the end of the day Ohio needs to be the powerhouse that it was and that includes all these communities.”
On the subject of the workforce participation rate in Pickaway County which is 55 percent and than the statewide average, Renacci said some of the policies need to change.
“We’ve lost billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse from people taking unemployment so they don’t need to go to work,” he said. “Our medicade expansion also has waste, fraud and absue. People are able to get dollars and not go to work. I’m not opposed to Medicaid and helping the elderly, disabled and children that it’s for but when we’re wasting money and fraudulent money being spent on people that could work.”
Renacci said one of his goals would be to bring some of the government offices that are in Columbus to the outlying smaller communities.
“At the same time, Ohio is the 7th most left state in the country and people are leaving and they’re leaving for better jobs and opportunities elsewhere,” he said. Ohio is the land of opportunity but we have to better present that. I’ve said this before but one of the things I want to do is take the government jobs based in Columbus and break it up. We are a society now that doesn’t need to drive to Columbus everyday if you need government help. You should be able to go anywhere in the state.”
Renacci said Columbus is doing well because of that stability and it’s something he wants to bring to the rest of the state.
“I’m a big believer that the best way to spur the economy is to push those jobs out,” he said. “You’ll have families and growing communities across the state.”
Renacci also spoke about small businesses like some of the ones he toured Saturday.
“My message to [small business owners] is that they need a governor who isn’t going to shut them down in the next pandemic and who has run small businesses,” he said. “They need someone who understands they want government out of their way.”