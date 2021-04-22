COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed their version of the two-year budget, something District 92 Representative Mark Johnson said will be good for the residents of the state and his district.
Among the items in the legislation, the bill increased funding for public libraries across the state and creates the Fair School Funding Plan.
“I was proud to vote in support of House Bill 110 today,” said Johnson. “A well-balanced budget is imperative for us to do our jobs as state representatives. This budget in particular is a win for the 92nd House District and Ohio as a whole.”
A priority of Johnson’s, the bill maintains the executive version of the budget at 1.66 percent of the General Revenue Fund for public libraries. Additionally, it creates the Fair School Funding Plan, a fair plan to all of Ohio’s public schools.
Johnson said the Fair School Funding Plan is the result of more than three years of work by educators and policymakers with a formula that is predictable, sustainable and transparent.
The things highlighted in the bill by Johnson include a two percent income tax cut across the board. The tax cut will reduce taxes and withholding amounts by approximately $380 over the biennium.
• Supports jobs and Ohio’s economy through targeted investments to support job retention and creation, workforce training and economic development efforts.
• Supports law enforcement, firefighters and public safety by funding a series of initiatives to support those who protect and serve Ohioans every day.
• Improves government oversight and accountability to ensure state resources are being spent responsibly and used in a manner consistent with the intent of the General Assembly.
• Appropriates $155 million for COVID-19 relief grants to support industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Appropriates $200 thousand each fiscal year for iBelieve, a foundation that works to provide opportunities for Appalachian youth to develop 21st-century skills, including leadership, communication and problem-solving for college access and retention.
• Appropriates $125 thousand each fiscal year for Shawnee State University Autism Spectrum Disorder Student Support Program.
The bill will now head to the senate for consideration.