CIRCLEVILLE — How’s your Internet? If you’re unsatisfied with your access to broadband Internet and availability, State Representative Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss broadband coverage and access.
Scherer, along with Connected Nation Ohio, will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Pickaway County Library, located at 116 N. Court St. in Circleville at 5 p.m.
Connected Nation Ohio has been working with service providers to map broadband service areas and identify where coverage is lacking and is aiding in creating solutions to improve access and connectivity statewide.
“I look forward to the opportunity to hear from the individuals of the 92nd House District about broadband coverage in their area,” Scherer said. “I encourage everyone to fill out this survey and to continue to keep in touch with my office. By holding this public meeting, I am confident that the public will not only learn more about broadband coverage initiatives, but will be able to further inform Connected Nation’s map-drawing efforts to improve broadband access.”
Scherer said the meeting is open to anyone, including business owners, to share their personal experiences.
“Connected Nation Ohio is very interested in people’s real life experiences,” Scherer added. “I want to encourage everyone to give them that information through this meeting. It’s largely to make the maps as accurate as we can. We can then take that information and try to quantify the number of people who don’t have real coverage. We know there are inaccuracies in the coverage map and that’s what we want to help them fix.”
Ryan Scribner, economic development director for Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway County’s economic development entity, said broadband access is important to both businesses and consumers in this day and age.
“Broadband access transcends any industry, every home, every consumer, every retail and every type of business,” Scribner commented. “We’re increasingly more reliant on the outside world to conduct business and to live. That takes bandwidth, capacity and infrastructure, some things we don’t necessary have right now.”
Scribner will be at the meeting to hear what residents have to say.
“We’re interested in this topic at P3 and what Gary is doing is great timing,” Scribner stated. “We’ve already initiated some efforts this year here at P3 to revisit the issue and provide some new attention.”
He noted that broadband access is critical infrastructure for businesses and growth.
“It’s as important as any other utility that businesses and/or residents use,” he said. “We continue to feel like our community doesn’t have the options that we need or want from a competitive standpoint or quality of life. We appreciate Rep. Scherer spurring the discussion locally into seeing what our issues or. We look forward to moving the needle on some of these things locally.”
According to Scribner, there is federal and state funding out there that could be used to address some of the issues, which is why it’s important to talk about it.
“It’s been about 10 years since we went through a process of community assessment, stakeholder meetings and find out our what are challenges are with limited broadband across the county,” he continued. “Those meetings were utilized to help build out some options that are now in the county. With all the verbiage at the federal level and the state level we ought to be talking about this locally.”
Anyone unable to attend the meeting can still provide feedback by completing Connected Nation’s broadband survey at https://connectednation.org/ohio/feedback. Community residents are welcome to contact Scherer’s office at 614-644-7928 or via email at Rep92@ohiohouse.gov.