CIRCLEVILLE — Are you looking for a job? Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) is hosting a virtual job fair this week.
This Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stivers' job fair will have more than 40 employers trying to fill more than 2,000 positions.
“Since coming to Congress, some of my top priorities have been supporting job creation and connecting Ohioans with good-paying jobs,” Stivers said. “That’s why, for the past 10 years, I have hosted an annual job fair. Now, as our country is faced with high unemployment as a result of the shutdown of large segments of our economy, helping folks find gainful employment has never been more important. However, we also need to keep taking coronavirus precautions. That’s why this year’s job fair, like the job fairs in 2020, will be different.”
The job fair, while being held virtually, will allow for online one-on-one meetings with perspective employers, similarly to the 2020 job fairs on Sept. 8 and Nov. 17.
“We had almost 600 job seekers then,” he said. “People were a little concerned about COVID and where things would go, but now that we have 25 percent of Ohioans that have been vaccinated and everyone 16-years-old and older is eligible, I hope that everyone that wants to get a shot can and then make their lives sustainable because unemployment only lasts so long.”
To sign up for the job fair, visit Stivers’ webpage stivers.house.gov. The job fair features companies such as Healthcare Logistics, Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus State Community College, Nationwide Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Fedex Ground, Two Men and a Truck, Amazon, COTA and more. Once signed up, job seekers will be given the link to the virtual event.
“The job fair will have positions from part-time to entry level to everything that requires an advanced degree,” Stivers said. “There’s literally something for everyone and I hope everyone that is looking for a job will sign up for it.”
Participants can sign up anytime now through the end of the job session, but Stivers’ office is encouraging people to sign up early to better prepare their profiles.
Stivers indicated that they would likely do another job fair at a future date and their contract with the company providing the virtual service is good for one more event. No date has been announced for that job fair.