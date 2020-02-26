{GROVE CITY — In the eyes of many, both public and private education facilities are known to be places that are the safest for children to learn. However, they can become the most vulnerable, which is exactly what Ohio Representative Steve Stivers is hoping to change.
Monday in Grove City, Rep. Stivers visited with local community leaders to hold a roundtable discussion regarding safety in schools. The discussion was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and was held at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank located on Brookham Drive in Grove City.
The meeting hosted approximately 20 attendees who are either in the law enforcement or education sectors as well as public offices. Invited to the roundtable discussion included public officials and law enforcement from Junction City in Perry County. Representatives from the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State University were also present for the meeting. Representatives from schools in Pickaway County were also present.
Stivers began to schedule roundtable discussion on school safety for the past couple of years. He stated that holding these types of meetings allows him to know what works in certain areas and what does not.
“Obviously, our kids are one of our most treasured resources,” Rep. Stivers told The Circleville Herald. “We want to make sure we keep them safe.”
The roundtable meeting went on for approximately an hour as Stivers and others covered topics that are currently happening that helps with school safety. Stivers covered the STOP School Violence Act of 2018, which provides students and teachers with tools they may need to recognize, respond and prevent acts of violence.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, the program offers grants through Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
The grants by the two entities hope to change and train ways school think about safety. The grant applications by schools must have evidence based strategies and programs highlighted by the National Institute of Justice’s Comprehensive School Safety Initiative.
The awarded grants are not to be used for the purchasing or training for the use of firearms to any person.
Another topic covered by the Ohio representative was the creation of schoolsafety.gov. Created by the United States Department of Homeland, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education, schoolsafety.gov was established to share recommendations to keep schools safe.
The Federal Commission on School Safety was established in March of 2018 and released its final report in December of 2018 recommending the federal government create a clearinghouse to give schools the ability to look at strategies. It also serves as a central location for federal resources.
Other than federal grants, additional state representatives discussed how the state has available grants for school to take advantage of. Stivers said that the state has developed a new school security office headed by the department of homeland security.
Getting to talk with local community and education leaders, Stivers learned from how schools are different from one another making it difficult to find an overarching system of safety.
“One of the things I heard… which is that we don’t want a one size fits all solution,” Stivers said, adding that different schools and their locations relate to how they conduct safety standards.
Stivers stated that there are already laws being passed to help with school safety as well as pending bills at the Ohio Statehouse and the federal level.
One of the big takeaways from the meeting at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank was that some schools simply do not have the resources to complete applications for grants. Some school representatives stated that they would not entertain the idea of applying for a competitive grant.
“That’s something we can’t allow to continue,” Stiver said. “We got to make sure that every school district has an equal shot at these grants… we need to make sure they actually help people.”
Some areas of the state are slowly becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries for lawful gun owners. Stivers stated some of the school districts in the state have been known to arm their teachers in an effort for safety. He added while Second Amendment sanctuaries have little to do with school safety, it is something to “keep an eye on.”
“We need a flexible framework,” Stivers commented, adding that schools handle safety differently. “It just depends on the community.”
With nearly 660 school districts in the state, all have different protocols and strategies to prevent acts of violence. One school district in Lancaster, according to Stivers, has already armed teachers with no push back from the community. However, Stivers explained that those types of strategies may have a different reaction than those in other regions of the state.
While Stivers thinks schools need to stay vigilant, school safety has come a long way since he started holding roundtable discussions.
“We are in a much better situation than we were when I started doing it,” Stivers commented. “It was a brand new topic to a lot of schools then.”