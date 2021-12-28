CIRCLEVILLE- The Pickaway County Jail has received its inspection from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and was found to be compliant with 172 standards and out of compliance with five.
The annual jail inspection took place on Nov. 3. At the time, there were 73 inmates at the jail, far below the capacity of 114 as determined by the Ohio Department of Correction.
According to information provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the five standards not met included three labeled "essential" and two labeled "important."
The standards not met were: documentation not provided related to searches for controlled contraband; documentation not provided related to monthly inspections of the jail; and not completing health assessments of inmates within a 14 day period; a lack of annual performance reviews for jail staff; and one for "a perimeter security vestibule" that was found unsecured.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he was pleased with the results and that they've already begun work to rectify the five standards that were not met.
"The Pickaway County jail only had five deficiencies on this inspection, which far surpasses the inspections in the last several years," Hafey said. "The staff has already been diligently working to correct the deficiencies and have submitted the plan of action to [The Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention] for review. Our goal is to be 100 percent compliant for the 2022 inspection."
Hafey said the improvements in the jail are directly tied to the jail staff and administration.
"Upon taking office in January, improving the jail was the number one priority on my agenda," Hafey said.
"Chief Deputy James Brown Jr., who was jail administrator from January to June, and Lt. Hunter Lane, the current administrator, worked diligently with the existing staff to not only correct existing problems but also to increase the jail's staff to current levels.
"By increasing the staff, it allowed for supervisors to focus more on managing the facility, rather than doing the day-to-day operations. The staff made these vast improvements while dealing with the COVID pandemic and the problems it presented in correctional institution settings."
Hafey concluded his comments by thanking the staff and the county commissioners for their support.
"I would like to thank all of the corrections staff for their hard work and dedication to improve our Pickaway County Jail," he said.
"I would also like to thank county Commissioners Wippel, Harold "Champ" Henson and Gary Scherer for their support in order to bring our jail into compliance, as well as their continued support of your sheriff's office."