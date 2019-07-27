CIRCLEVILLE— The Circleville Police Department made one arrest early Friday morning following reported gunshots in the area of West Ohio Street.
According to the Circleville Police Department, the first call came in at 12:02 a.m. Friday morning. Officers on the scene met with witnesses who said Christopher Rogers, 32, of Circleville, was chasing a vehicle down the street and firing a gun at it.
When officers tried to speak to Rogers, he ran into his apartment, located at 121 W. Ohio St., and barricaded himself inside the apartment. Police said they also found that his vehicle had been shot in several places and Rogers told them multiple people shot at his vehicle. No injuries were reported in connection with the gunshots.
CPD then contacted Rogers via cell phone where he told them he wouldn’t come out and he was not going back to jail. Officers then contacted Chillicothe S.W.A.T. who was in route to the scene when officers finally persuaded Rogers to leave the apartment without further incident.
Rogers has been charged with several charges including tampering with evidence, weapons under disability and discharging a firearm on or near prohibit premises, all third-degree felonies and obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree.
Kelsey Jenkins also was also arrested for obstructing official business after she allegedly lied to investigators.
At the time of the alleged incident, Rogers was out on bond on charges of Weapons Under Disability, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana and obstructing official business in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. Following the new charges, he is in custody at the Pickaway County Jail.
The case is still under investigation.
Rogers also was involved with police during a May incident in which he got himself arrested by authorities who showed up at the residence to serve a warrant on another person. He barricaded himself inside the house for a few moments before letting police in. The incident led to the charges listed above.