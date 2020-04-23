ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union will virtually host its 13th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day on Tuesday, April 28.
SCHOLAR Day is traditionally a campus-wide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.
With remote learning taking place as a result of COVID-19, students will be submitting video presentations and images of their research that can be viewed throughout the day on the Mount Union website and the institution’s social media channels.
Ryan Kinietz of Commercial Point, Ohio was selected for work on “Ohio Edison Fall Protection”, a formal presentation, during Mount Union’s SCHOLAR Day.
The presentations can be viewed on April 28 by visiting mountunion.edu/scholar-day with each presentation sorted by disciplines within each of Mount Union’s three academic colleges. Engage with the presentations on social media by following University of Mount Union on Facebook and @mountunion on Twitter and Instagram.
This year, 50 formal presentations and 50 posters will be featured throughout the day. This event gives students a chance to share their latest academic research with faculty, staff, students, family, friends and the surrounding communities.
About SCHOLAR Day
SCHOLAR Day, which began in 2008, highlights the research projects of Mount Union’s undergraduate and graduate students. The continued success of this academic tradition is made possible through the generous support of George ‘58 and Sally (Shrake ‘59) Stradley of Hartville, Ohio and the Donald and Alice Noble Foundation of Wooster, Ohio.
University of Mount Union
The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846 in Alliance, Ohio, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,300 students who experience outstanding opportunities for success after graduation. Among members of the 2018 graduating class, 95 percent had started a professional position, had been accepted to graduate school, or were pursuing continuing education, all in an average of two months after graduation (76 percent of the Class of 2018 self-reported). The University is committed to a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.