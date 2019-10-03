CIRCLEVILLE — Next week local researchers and historians will present an exhibit on Camp Charlotte, Chief Logan and his famous speech, as well as the Battle of Point Pleasant.
Rick Hartinger, project coordinator, will present research compiled over the last 10 years at a commemorative event to celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Camp Charlotte Treaty. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Logan Elm State Memorial Park located at 9 OH-361 south of Circleville.
In addition to that event, an exhibit will be available for public viewing at the Pickaway County Genealogical Library at 210 N. Court St. from 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.
Hartinger said he began the project to learn more about the events of the fall of 1774 that shaped United States history.
“Many people never realize that the Battle of Point Pleasant was fought on Oct. 10, 1774, and is recognized as the first engagement of the American Revolution, six months and eight days before Lexington and Concord,” Hartinger said. “Numerous scholars agree that the Battle of Point Pleasant addressed an issue that if not addressed would have seriously jeopardized the long road to Yorktown and American independence.”
Hartinger said that a lot of people in the community don’t know much beyond the very basics of what happened, to the tune that some people know Logan, and his speech but not what he said or why it was important.
“This exhibit and commemorative event will discuss why he gave the speech and why that speech and where he gave it are important in all three of these events,” he added. “They’re all interwoven and connected to each other.”
The marker on Camp Charlotte reads; “In 1774 Virginia Governor Lord Dunmore, realizing that peace with Native Americans was improbable, amassed troops and headed west, camping at the Hocking River to meet with a unit commanded by Andrew Lewis. En route, Lewis’s troops were attacked on October 10, 1774 at present day Point Pleasant, West Virginia, by a force of Delaware and Shawnee led by Cornstalk.
After intense battle, the Native Americans retreated north across the Ohio River to villages on the Pickaway Plains. At this point, Dunmore headed to the Shawnee villages to negotiate peace and set up camp at this site. The resulting Treaty of Camp Charlotte ended “Dunmore’s War” and stipulated that the Indians give up rights to land south of the Ohio River and allow boats to travel on the river undisturbed. The Treaty of Camp Charlotte established the Ohio River as Virginia’s boundary line, aiding in the settlement of Kentucky.”
When it comes to Logan and his speech, the historical marker honoring him states; “Dunmore asked his interpreter, Colonel John Gibson to assist in negotiations with Cornstalk and other Indian leaders, including Logan. Logan declined to attend the conference, but spoke to Gibson about his anger and betrayal. It was there, under a large elm tree that Chief Logan was said to have delivered his powerful speech on Indian-white relations, which Gibson delivered to Lord Dunmore at Camp Charlotte. Logan’s lamentation was printed widely and appeared in newspapers in New York, Philadelphia, and Williamsburg in 1775. The speech is inscribed on the Chief Logan Monument, worded as it was related to President Thomas Jefferson.”
Hartinger said he wants to deliver the historical information and let people interpret the information for themselves to answer the question of whether the American Revolution originated in Pickaway County.
“I don’t want these events forgotten about,” Hartinger stated. “I want the community to consider these events and the significance of what they played in the national scheme.”
Hartinger said there is a lot of information about the events that occurred in Pickaway County that haven’t really seen the light of day before, which is why he wanted to organize the events next week. He said his goal is to keep people engaged with a few surprises during the event.
“I want the presentation to be dramatic,” he said. “I think the more dramatic it is, the better and more interesting it will be and people will absorb the information better. If I get people to ask questions, that’s it for me.”