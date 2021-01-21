CIRCLEVILLE — Have you seen an owl? A professor from Ohio Dominican University would like to know about it.
Dr. Blake Mathys, an Associate Professor of Environmental Science, is looking to document the owl population during the winter in Ohio. He’s looking for people to notify him across the state.
“I want to hear about every owl that somebody sees,” Mathys said. “The main hope is to get a better idea of how many of these more-rare owls are spending time here in Ohio. Since they’re so good at hiding and difficult to locate, I think we’re missing them and this is a better way to document these owls in Ohio.”
The project is specifically looking for three threatened or species of concerned owls, including the northern saw-whet owl, the long-eared owl and the barn owl.
Owls can be reported by visiting https://www.ohiodominican.edu/OwlProject.
“We’re going to be looking all winter,” he said.
Mathys said you don’t have to be an owl expert in order to help them identify the owls.
“If they know what species they’re looking at, great, but I can figure it out from a description or especially if they have a picture of one,” he said.
Mathys said that due to their nature, owls can appear anywhere and to keep an eye out.
“They can show up anywhere, so even if you don’t live next to a nature preserve, there is still a chance the owls are around if people go out and look,” he said.
Mathys said the reports are purely for research purposes.
“All reports will be kept completely confidential,” he said. “So no location will become famous for owls.”