CIRCLEVILLE — Across the city, the new water meters are being installed that bring new features to residents who want information on their water bills and usage.
The new meters offer several improvements, including proactive leak alerts, an online portal and freeing up city workers to do maintenance instead of manually checking water meters.
Ragene Pinson, administrative assistant with the utilities department, shared how residents can take advantage of the new online portal and get the most out of the system.
Monitoring online can be done through https://mywateradvisor2.com/ and clicking the join button. Then, customers can enter their account number and last name. Pinson said anyone with questions can contact the water department. There’s also a free app for both iPhone and Andorid called "My Water Advisor 2.0" that is created by Master Meter Systems, Inc.
“Customers should be aware that the website and app show the water consumption as one cubic foot,” Pinson said.
“A single cubic foot is equivalent to 7.48 gallons. Therefore, whatever number a customers sees as consumption will need multiplied by 7.48 if they’d like to see what the conversion is in gallons.
“Please let me know if you have any other questions and I’ll be happy to assist,” she added. “Try to register your account and if you have any issues, please let me know.”
Pinson said they’re also still receiving calls asking if the meter calls are scams.
“We do have customers contact us several times a week to verify that the meter change out is not a scam,” she said.
“Customers will receive a post card in the mail with information on scheduling the change out. This post card and information is accurate and should not be read in full. It does provide a phone number for meter scheduling.”
Pinson said as of earlier this week, about 20.93 percent of meters were already changed.
“So far, the installation process is going well and is on schedule,” she said.
“We have put notices in the memo section of all customer bills to further help in getting the word out. Our paperless customers can see this memo area when they view their bill online. We thank The Circleville Herald for further assisting in getting the information out on this mandatory meter change out."
The new system, an AMI system, is something Pinson said the city has wanted to achieve for some time and can do it now, thanks to the water rate increases that were implemented last year.
“This is an automated reading system, so instead of the guys going out and spending five or six days walking the streets, I can push a button and get a reading instantly,” Pinson said.
“What this means for our customers is their readings will be run on the first of the month and they’ll be more consistent. They will no longer get a bill for, say 20 days of usage, and then another for 40 days.”
Pinson said in addition to more-consistent billing, the system will automatically notify the utilities department if water usage is constant for 36 straight hours, signifying a leak somewhere.
“The system will tell me within 72 hours if someone has a leak,” she said. “Right now, if someone has a leak, we won’t catch it until we’re doing billing and six weeks could have passed. They could have a $600 to $800 bill before we even notice it.
"The new system will send me readings and if it notices the continual water usage, then it knows there’s a leak since no home will use water consistently for 36 hours. I can then call that person and catch the leak immediately.”
Pinson said installations are to be completed by a third party who will send out post cards to customers. The new meters are mandated by the city.
“Everyone has to have their meters changed; they’re required for the new system to work,” she said.
The meters are read by antennas in a number of locations around the city and provide information hourly to the automated system. The meters cannot shut off water electronically and must still be done in person.
“We do not have the auto-shutoff feature,” Pinson said.
The crews installing the new meters have extended hours, including on Saturdays and will make appointments with customers to enter their home. About half the homes in the city have exterior water meters and won’t require an appointment. Pinson said water service would be down for about 30 minutes at most while the switch happens.
“[The 30 minutes] is probably on the high side of things,” Pinson said.
Professional Meters Inc. will be the company doing the installation and will wear proper PPE and be screened for COVID-19 before entering homes. Customers who will require an inside installation will receive a post card from the company sometime next month.
“The system should fully be done and completed by July, so it will move quick,” Pinson said.
Anyone with questions can contact the city utility department at 740-477-8234.
“We’re really excited about this system and there are a lot of good things about it,” Pinson said. “It’s been a long time coming.”