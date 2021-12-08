WILLIAMSPORT — The developer behind a local solar farm project in Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships held their first public meeting Tuesday night to share information on their project with area residents.
Geenex Solar and EDF Renewables are working together on a solar farm project, called Chipmunk Solar Farm, to the north of Williamsport. The project is a 400 MW solar project that is estimated to generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes. The project would be the fourth such solar farm project in Pickaway County.
In order to file for approval with the Ohio Power Siting Board, the meeting Tuesday was required as part of a multi-step process that if approved, wouldn’t begin construction until April 2023 with operations beginning in late 2024.
Last week, about two dozen residents presented before the Pickaway County Commissioners, citing several reasons as to why they were against the project, including environmental concerns, the loss of viable farmland, obstruction of views and more.
To those concerns, the developer said they are working to meet with the community to address and respond to those concerns, including the public meeting.
“EDF Renewables and Geenex Solar have years of experience in solar development and in working to ensure a project can be in harmony with the surrounding community,” Kara Price, senior vice president with Geenex, said.
“The low-impact and low-profile nature of a solar facility allows us to utilize setbacks and vegetative screening to minimize viewshed impacts to neighbors. We are currently working to meet with neighbors of the project to answer their questions and address their concerns. Their feedback will allow us to continue to hone the project’s final design to mitigate impacts.”
During the public meeting, there were several stations set up, many with posters, manned by someone from the development team to answer questions. Among the stations included environmental impact, community impact, drawings and maps of the projects and ways to learn more about the process. The Ohio Power Siting Board also had a representative on hand to answer questions about the process.
“The project creates an opportunity for the local community to receive significant economic benefits and we look forward to working with the Pickaway County commissioners to maximize that impact,” Price said.
“Under the State of Ohio’s tax abatement program, the project expects to pay $3.6 million dollars annually to local taxing districts, with approximately $1.7 million of that total going to Westfall School District each year.”
The next step in the process is for the developer to apply, which will be followed by a 60-day Ohio Power Siting Board compliance review. Once the review and application are complete, the first public notice of an informal public hearing will be sent out. Following that, additional hearings will be held, including an adjudicatory hearing.
Residents can submit informal written comments to the Ohio Power Siting Board, can testify at the local public hearing or formally intervene in the case. The deadline for that has not yet been set by the Ohio Power Siting Board, but will be after the application is complete.