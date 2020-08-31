Returning to school safely

CIRCLEVILLE — Locally students have returned back to school for the first time since mid-March and that means school busses have also returned to the roads and thus drivers should be aware of the rules surrounding vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the greatest risk to children when it comes to the busses is getting on or getting off the bus.
The NHTSA suggests children should arrive to their stop at least five minutes early and stand six feet from the curb. Children should wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the door opens before approaching. Children should never walk behind the bus and should always cross in front of the bus.
NHTSA said that drivers should show down when they see the yellow lights and know the bus is about to make a stop and that once the red lights turn on children are getting on and off the bus. Motorists in both directions on a single lane road should stop and wait for the red lights to stop and the extended arm is withdrawn before proceeding past the bus.
The Circleville Police Department, in a social media post reminded residents to follow all local laws and that the speed limit in school zones is 20 mph.