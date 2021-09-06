CIRCLEVILE — A man of faith, who devoted his life to helping those in need, was honored by the City of Circleville and his community following his death last year.
Rev. William “Bill” Campbell, died on Oct. 2, 2020 and he was recently honored by his church and by Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy for his contributions. The day of Aug. 28, 2021 was proclaimed as “Rev. William “Bill” M. Campbell Day” in Circleville. Due to COVID-19 protocols, no celebration could be held at the time of his passing.
The church held a memorial service on Aug. 28 to honor him. Marcia Smith, moderator of the Deacons of the Presbyterian Church, wrote about Campbell and his impact in the community.
“Bill’s involvement in the life of Circleville went beyond what most pastors consider part of their job description,” Smith said. “Bill was often seen at athletic and academic contests and recognition events for the youth of Circleville. He attended multiple graduations, graduation parties, weddings and funerals for members of the church and for those members of the community who had made his acquaintance.
Rev. Campbell was a close friend of Sheriff Dwight Radcliff, supporting all efforts to rehabilitate at-risk youth. Bill was a familiar face at Berger Hospital where he made regular visits. He was a helping hand in many community situations and believed in the support of outreach to those less able to provide for their families.”
One of Campbell’s biggest achievements, however, was the Community Kitchen, which serves meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 5 p.m.
A member of that class, Nancy Baldinger, recalled Reverend Campbell’s response to the idea.
“It sounds like a great idea! Can we run with this?” she said.
With his support, the involvement of several Mound Street churches and the interest of individuals of other churches and groups throughout Circleville, the early days of Community Kitchen began.
A board of supporters was formed and a method of sustaining the effort was established. First held in the fellowship halls of several churches, it eventually was decided by the core group that it was confusing for patrons to remember which location was hosting on a given night. Starting with as few as six patrons, the kitchen grew to groups of 30 or more.
Rev. Campbell assigned a church elder each year within the Presbyterian Church to head the Congregational Care Commission, of which a sub-committee would assist the needs of Community Kitchen.
Several directors of the kitchen, including Alice Harker, who currently serves in the role, have been members of the church.
“When the new handicapped-accessible addition was added to the church, there was discussion concerning whether the Community Kitchen would stay in the basement fellowship area or move upstairs to the new fellowship hall,” Harker said. “Rev. Campbell fully embraced moving the meals to the new fellowship area.”
Although Bill Campbell retired in 2008, Community Kitchen is celebrating 35 years of existence and continues to serve three meals weekly from the doors of Campbell Hall.
Campbell, who was 80 when he died, was active in Rotary, the Pickaway County Ministerial Association and was an announcer for Pumpkin Show parades for more than 25 years.
“Rev. Campbell took his Rotary affiliation to its ultimate international status, having attended Rotary meetings in Switzerland, Germany and several African nations,” Smith said. “His attendance record at monthly meetings was unblemished for the length of his residence in Pickaway County.”
Campbell was born April 10, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Rev. Donald Fisher Campbell and Charlotte Morris Campbell, and grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts. He later moved to Vermont, where he lived until he died.