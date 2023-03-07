CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners hosted their Leadership Breakfast Tuesday morning, returning after a three-year hiatus.
The event was held at the Pickaway Senior Center and featured attendees from all over Pickaway County in numerous fields including education, local government, business, community services and more.
Rev. Marie Smith, senior pastor at the Community United Methodist Church, was the guest speaker. She spoke about adaptive change, how leadership is earned, how it's changed and encouraged those leaders in that room to take leadership risks.
"Being a leader today is not an easy task," Smith said. "In the last five years especially it's gotten harder. There have been shifts in needs of leadership and leadership styles have to change to meet those needs."
Smith talked about how those looking to leaders need them to take risks and try new things because the old ways of even five years ago no longer work. She used the biblical example of David and Goliath, from the book of Samuel.
Smith said leaders have tried the old ways and because they don't work it requires a new way of thinking.
"They need us to take those risks and say there's more out there for us," Smith said. "They might want to play it safe but we have to take those risks because the old ways aren't going to work anymore. They need us to go out and be brave for them."
Smith shared that technical leadership is linear, a plus b equals c, but that's not where society is anymore.
"It's very predictable but we're not there anymore. We live in an adaptable society," she said. "We have to listen to other voices and that authoritative way of leadership doesn't work anymore. People have shifted and grow and they need something more than that. We have to take risks to do that and we have forever. This is not a new concept."
Pickaway County Commissioners Jay Wippel and Gary Scherer acted as emcees for the event introducing the music and speakers.
"I saw a lot of attendant faces as [Rev. Smith] was speaking and it was a nice success," Scherer said.
Wippel said the plan moving forward will likely be to keep the event in March as opposed to January. This was the 36th Leadership Breakfast.
"It's always good to get the leaders across the county together," Wippel said. "Every year we've had good support and good speakers. It's a time to put names to faces. We had everyone from business leaders, education, healthcare. It's good to get together and chat every once in a while."
In total, 110 people attended the event which was the maximum capacity. The $10 charge for breakfast goes to the Pickaway Senior Center to fund their initiatives and pay for the meal.
"It's good to support the senior center, they're important to our community and they do a good job," he said. "The money we charge is just for them. They do a lot."
Chris Mullins, Pickaway County engineer, was at the event and shared what he took away from it.
"You're just starting the year off and it allows you to sit and listen to the message and refocus your upcoming year as a leader," he said. "It's a great opportunity."