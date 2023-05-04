Rhoadhouse 56 is now open on State Route 56 east of Circleville. The events center is attached to Rhodes Garden Center on the site of it's former outdoor patio and now serves as a space the local business can use all year round.
The space has a full bar and seats about 200 people. It doesn't have a kitchen but has access for food trucks and/or caterers for events.
Carly Neff, owner, shared the inspiration behind the change.
"We've been in business since 1958 and been at this location since the 70s and over the last seven years we've rented the patio and used it for classes and seminars," Neff said. "Last year we analyzed our facility and we really needed an upgrade. So we decided to tear it down and build something new and better. Now we can use our space for 12 months of the year versus only four months of the year."
Neff said there were new purposes for the space over what they used the patio for.
"We brought on food trucks last year and we're going to expand on that," she said. "We have some live music and food truck events, we're having a big event on Mother's Day with a wine tasting. We rent it out for graduation season and it's already pretty booked and we're already doing some Christmas Parties. It's booking up into fall right now."
Neff said they plan to have seasonal beer and wine with their homegrown fruits.
"When strawberries come in we'll have a cocktail with Rhodes Strawberries," she said.
Neff said she was very happy with how the building turned out.
"We used Ironhorse Builders for this and he has been fantastic," she said. "The space is 40 by 60 feet and we can seat up to 200. With the garage doors and the patio we hope to have entertainment out there as well."
Rhodes Garden Center is located at 1051 state Route 56 East in Circleville.