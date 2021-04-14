RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande appeared as if it had just recorded a doubleheader sweep of Midway University.
But a controversial umpire’s decision gave the Eagles an added opportunity that they took full advantage of.
Lauren Lingafelter hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to give Midway a 5-4 game two win and a split of Monday afternoon’s River States Conference softball twin bill at Rio Softball Park.
Rio Grande, which rallied for a 5-3 victory in the opener, finished the day at 23-12 overall and 8-2 in the RSC.
Midway closed the day at 17-21 overall and 8-4 in league play.
The Eagles trailed 4-0 entering the sixth inning of the nightcap, but used a two-run single by Taylor Dukate and a sacrifice fly by Anna Herrera to pull within a run.
In the seventh, pinch-hitter Kyra McCall led off with a single and moved to third base on a groundout and a sacrifice bunt. Alyssa Yates followed with a walk, bringing Lingafelter to the plate.
Rio freshman pitcher Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) ran the count to 2-2 and appeared to have thrown strike three on the fifth pitch, but did not get the arbiter’s decision that would’ve ended the game.
On Campolo’s payoff offering, Lingafelter lofted a flyball which cleared the head of junior right-fielder Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) for a bases-clearing double and a 5-4 lead.
The RedStorm were retired in order by Yates - the second of two Midway pitchers - in the seventh inning, although that didn’t come without its own air of controversy.
With two outs, senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) lofted an infield popup in which a trio of Eagle defenders converged upon. A collision resulted in the ball falling and rolling into foul territory, but the home plate umpire ruled that the ball was never touched until it reached foul territory and order Santos back to the plate.
Santos hit a hard liner back to Yates in the circle to end the game.
Yates allowed four hits and two runs over four innings to earn the win.
Lingafelter finished 3-for-4 in the victory, while Herrera was 2-for-2.
Senior Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH) had two hits and drove in two runs, while junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) was 2-for-4 and freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) added a double.
Campolo was the hard-luck loser for the RedStorm. After blanking the Eagles on four hits through the first five innings, Midway managed its five runs and six hits over the final two frames.
In the opening game, Rio Grande rallied from an early deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and - after Midway tied the contest with two runs in the top of the sixth - scored twice more in the home sixth to get the win.
Rio scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Smith and added an insurance marker on an RBI triple by Brisker.
The RedStorm’s fifth inning rally was highlighted by a two-run triple by Cremeens.
Brisker, Webb and junior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) all had two hits. Brisker and Doll also had one double each.
Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) earned the win, allowing seven hits and three runs in a complete game effort.
Madison Ludwig started and took the loss for Midway, allowing eight hits and five runs - two earned - over 5-2/3 innings.
Yates had a double and a run batted in for the Eagles and while Katie Rhodes also had a double.
Rio Grande is back in action on Tuesday when it travels to Ohio Christian University for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.