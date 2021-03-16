CIRCLEVILLE — It’s once again time to rock your socks in support of World Down Syndrome Day.
This Sunday, March 21, World Down Syndrome Day will be celebrated and here in Pickaway County, that is no different. Organizers of the event are encouraging people to wear brightly colored and different socks to show everyone’s unique traits.
“March 21 symbolizes the unique triplication of the 21st chromosome, which is found in Down Syndrome,” Heather Foll, community connections coordinator for the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities said. “Each year, Pickaway County comes together to celebrate all of our unique traits by showing off our most bright, fun and exciting socks.”
Foll is asking that people take pictures of their socks, either with family or co-workers when it can be done safety, and submit those photos to her at hfoll@pickawaydd.org or to share them on social media with #RockYourSocksPickaway.
Foll said the pictures are one way to be able to show support while being socially distant.
“[The event] is a reminder for me that people are interested in being a part of inclusion,” she said. “We have a tight-knit community that welcomes all abilities and backgrounds because we know that together, it’s how to actually function in a positive way.”
Foll said this is the sixth year of the event here in Pickaway County.
“I can’t wait to hear from people and see their socks,” Foll concluded.