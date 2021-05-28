CIRCLEVILLE — Dale Rogers, 86, of Circleville is the Grand Marshal for Circleville’s Memorial Day festivities.
Rogers was born in 1934 and first lived on Edison Avenue in Circleville and has lived on Canal Road, just outside of the city since he was seven.
Rogers attended Wayne Township Elementary School and Circleville High School. He married his wife, June, on Jan. 28, 1956 in Chillicothe and they had four children.
In 1955, Rogers joined the Ohio Army National Guard and was stationed at the old armory, now the police station and Municipal Court building on Franklin Street. He was in the 166th Infantry for six years and was called to active duty during the Ohio Penitentiary Riot in Columbus and the Chillicothe prison riot.
He was trained while in the National Guard to fire the Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) and the M1 rifle. He was a squad leader and retired as a Master Sergeant.
Rogers worked at the local A&P store for 26 years and was the produce manager and also worked at Owens-Illinois, Container Corporation, RCA and then General Electric.
Rogers hobbies include turkey hunting, gardening and mushroom hunting.