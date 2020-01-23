CIRCLEVILLE — A rollover crash early Wednesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.
According to Circleville Police, an unnamed woman was driving southbound on South Court Street in a Subaru Malibu when she struck a parked vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram, in the area of 1251 S. Court St., which is north of the Court Street Connector. After the collision the vehicle turned hard to the left causing it to rollover and come to a rest upside down.
The driver of that vehicle was transported to Berger Hospital for her injuries including a head injury. There were no other occupants of either vehicle.
The scene was cleared in under 90 minutes. Circleville Police Department, Circleville Fire Department Rescue and EMS, and Fletcher’s Towing responded to the scene.