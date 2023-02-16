CIRCLEVILLE - There won't be a free tax clinic in Pickaway County this year, however, local residents will have an option as the United Way of Ross County (UWPC) has chosen to take on Pickaway County clients.
The clinic had previously been operated by local non-profits in Pickaway County but did not have a home for 2023.
"I am grateful to the UWRC who opened their doors for Pickaway County residents", said Sherrie Patrick, Pickaway Tax Clinic Coordinator. "We understand there will be travel limitations but unfortunately, we had no other option in Pickaway County."
In 2021, the United Way of Pickaway County completed over 1,400 returns securing more than 1.9 million dollars in refunds for clients.
“UWRC is more than happy to partner with Pickaway County to offer this valuable program to everyone.” Kasha Henning Community Impact Manager, & VITA Site Coordinator for UWRC, said. “UWRC looks forward to many more years partnering with Pickaway County”.
Pickaway County Residents can contact the The United Way of Ross County at 740-779-2274 to schedule an appointment or ask about the drop off system offered. The eligibility requirements are: low to moderate income. Under the VITA guidelines United Way of Ross County is unable to process returns for farms, rental properties, and small businesses who pay employees. UWRC VITA Tax Program is open to ANYONE no matter where they reside.
In 2020, the United Way of Pickaway County (UWPC) facilitated the Free Tax Clinic when PICCA had reached capacity and could no longer continue to offer the service. In March of 2021, the UWPC dissolved and transferred all assets to the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF), who continued to offer the Free Tax Clinic in 2022.
In 2021 volunteers of the Free Tax clinic processed over 200 returns, allowing for $300,000 in refunds to have the potential to be reinvested back into our local economy. We are grateful for the Pickaway County Library who was more than generous to offer a secure and convenient space last year to provide this service.