CIRCLEVILLE - There won't be a free tax clinic in Pickaway County this year, however, local residents will have an option as the United Way of Ross County (UWPC) has chosen to take on Pickaway County clients.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments