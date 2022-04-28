Editors Note: This story originally appeared in the March 1 edition of The Circleville Herald.
CIRCLEVILLE — A group of Circleville Rotarians visited Uganda and the Miryante Community Centre last month, taking in the sights and visiting with children in the organization’s foster care program.
According to their website, Miryante Community Centre is a nonprofit organization that provides funding and services for a number of projects, including Miryante Foster Care Program and St. Gyavira Buyende Home.
Both of these projects provide support and services for orphans and vulnerable children in a foster care setting.
St. Gyavira Buyende Home is located in the Buyende District in Eastern Uganda. It opened in 2018 in response to the overwhelming need for services for orphaned and vulnerable children with long-term medical conditions, largely as a result of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Root Cause Uganda is a United States based fundraising charity for Miryante.
Several members of Circleville Rotary, from both morning and noon groups, took the trip to Uganda to visit the center and learn more about Uganda. Many of the travelers host a child in the program. They were on the ground about 10 days, starting in late January and returning Feb. 9. In addition to visiting the center, they also met with a Muenbe Metro Rotary, a group of Rotarians in Uganda.
Marie Wilbanks’ sister, Laura Corcoran, is a co-founder. It was Wilbanks’ discussions and passion that inspired the trip. She stayed an additional few days to visit family.
“I was very nervous to share this project that I love,” Wilbanks said. “Everyone was so wonderful, excited and supportive. I am surrounded by people with very big hearts. Rotary has been hugely supportive of and interested in the Miryante and Root Cause Projects.”
Wilbanks formally got involved in 2018 when Root Cause Uganda was founded. She’s sponsored two children and had visited previously. She said having that personal connection can help make the donation come alive.
“Part of what is really unique is we’re really transparent about where the money goes and you can meet the kids,” she said.
“It’s a unique thing to get involved in. I think people like it because it feels real and you can have that personal connection and see where your money goes.
“Sometimes it can be intimidating getting involved in an international project and there’s so much trust involved. To trust that the money is going where it’s supposed to be...it’s a wonderful feeling to have that trust.”
Jan Shannon said that she’s heard Wilbanks talk about the center and the work they do there and then looked into it.
“I had inquired about going and as many people started talking about it, there was a large number from Rotary interested and it seemed like the perfect group to go with,” Shannon said.
Shannon said she also loves to travel and have different experiences, but Wilbanks’ connection to the center helped drive it home.
“This was an experience that is truly life altering,” Shannon said.
“However, what made this cause so great was that we have a direct connection to this group. Marie’s sister, Laura, is in Uganda, and started this cause. I know every cent that I donate is used for the purpose that it is intended because we know the ‘boots on the ground’ there. That is important to me when I give, to make sure it is going to what it says it is for.”
In addition to visiting the center, the Rotarians were able to go white water rafting on the Nile River, see animals like elephants, lions and more in the wild and visit some national parks during their visit.
“Uganda is gorgeous,” Shannon said.
“The opportunity to see elephants, hippopotami, crocodiles, and lions all in the same day was exciting. But also to white water raft the Nile and go to the source of the Nile is something that is pretty amazing too.”
For the Rotarians, Ty Ankrom and Amanda Knotts said the experience was “life changing.”
“It was a trip of a lifetime,” Knotts said. “I don’t know if I’ll every experience anything like it again. From meeting the people, the kids and doing the rafting down the Nile, all of it. We fit a whole lifetime in 10 days. I have a whole new view of the world.”
Ankrom said he wants to go back and take his wife, who was jealous.
“We knew it would be life changing, but we didn’t know to what extent,” he said.
“I tell everyone that it’s segmented into three parts. The first part at the center was so rewarding, then going on the safari was exciting, and then rafting on the Nile was just plain fun.”
Knotts said working in education and having experienced the American Education System and comparing it to what’s available in Uganda was eye opening.
“We’re very lucky for what we have, even the infrastructure,” she said. “Doreen (Tigah, director of the center), who runs it, it’s hard to imagine all the things she could get done. What she does there is amazing.”
“She’s so focused and driven,” Ankrom added of Tigah.
Knotts said she has a newfound energy for her work here.
“There are so many roadblocks in education and we feel like everything we’re doing is futile sometimes, but then you go there and realize every little thing matters,” she said.
“I brought that back to know that everything I do makes a difference. There you can see every little thing and how it makes a difference. It matters here, but I just don’t think you see it as easily.”
Ankrom said his biggest takeaway was how the people there don’t understand what they lack and they appreciate what they have, and that he and others just don’t realize how fortunate they are.
“We just don’t know how fortunate that we are and we hear that all the time,” he said.
“If you go to some cities and see the poverty, and we think how lucky we are; those people are living 1,000 times better than some of the people in Uganda. There are some wealthy people there, but most everyone doesn’t have anything.”
As far as favorite memories from the trip, Shannon said it was being treated like a rock star.
“I will never forget getting out of the van at Miryante Centre and the kids were smiling, waving and singing to us like we were rock stars,” she said.
“They were so excited; that was an emotionally overcoming experience. But seeing lions in the wild was pretty awesome too.”
Ankrom said the people were so loving and in need at the same time.
“I don’t think they realize how tough they have it,” he said.
Knotts said like here in Pickaway County, they’re connected to each other and they have government, but it’s different.
“They have to provide for each other and you see a lot of hardship, but you also see a lot of heart too,” she said.
“You see a lot of people helping each other, a lot of laughter and a lot of joy amongst the hardship.”
Wilbanks said her favorite moment was getting to pet a shoebill stork.
“That was so, so cool,” she said. “Uganda is considered the ‘Pearl of Africa’ and it is worthy of that name.”
Shannon said there are discussions for another group to go next year and experience this opportunity. Both she and Wilbanks are willing to provide information to anyone looking to make the trip.
“I would highly encourage others to go and experience this,” Shannon said. “Marie and I will be glad to share information about the trip, cost and requirements.”