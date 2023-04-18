Rotary Clubs aid Foster Care Center

A proud member of Circleville's Sunrise Rotary, Jan Shannon recently updated the club on the ongoing construction of a Rotary-funded reception center at the Miryante Community Center, a foster care facility in western Uganda.  

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — Among the many projects supported by Circleville's two Rotary clubs, a commitment to improve conditions at Miryante Community Center, a foster care facility in western Uganda, is leading to sweeping physical improvements at the facility, where the population often swells to more than 100 youngsters daily.


