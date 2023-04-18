Rotary Clubs aid Foster Care Center

A proud member of Circleville's Sunrise Rotary, Jan Shannon recently updated the club on the ongoing construction of a Rotary-funded reception center at the Miryante Community Center, a foster care facility in western Uganda.
CIRCLEVILLE — Among the many projects supported by Circleville's two Rotary clubs, a commitment to improve conditions at Miryante Community Center, a foster care facility in western Uganda, is leading to sweeping physical improvements at the facility, where the population often swells to more than 100 youngsters daily.
Jan Shannon recently updated Circleville Rotary members on the ongoing construction of a Rotary-funded reception center at the center. When finished, the enclosed facility will be a welcome addition. Currently, organized activities at the foster care center are held outdoors due to a lack of indoor accommodations.
Shannon and her club, Circleville's Sunrise Rotary, have been instrumental in recruiting financial support for the facility. Aside from monetary support, Rotarians make periodic trips to Miryante to assist with projects. Shannon said while the building project is underway, Sunrise Rotary is turning its efforts to raising funds for the purchase and construction of solar panels on the site.
Circleville's two Rotary clubs, with a combined membership of nearly 150 local residents, fund and support a wide variety of local projects in addition to those regionally and internationally. For more information on Miryante Community Center, go to www.miryante.org
A proud Rotarian,David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
