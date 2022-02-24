CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Noon Rotary was busy this week creating warmth in the community.
At their usual meeting, Noon Rotary finished 40 blankets that were donated to Pickaway County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), a non-profit organization that supports children in the foster care system.
The blankets featured several different designs from flowers, to cars, basketballs, and more. Each member who helped make a blanket was able to sign their name to the one they created and give a little inspiring message of hope on the tag to the child who would receive it.
Cindy Ramey, director of CASA, said he mission of the program is to provide every child in the system with a blanket and the accompanying sense of comfort that it provides.
"We give these blankets to children who are often removed from the home, or who come through foster care or the courts," she said.
"[CASA] advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system."
Ramey said they often use the blankets as a conversation starter.
"These blankets are security and let them know that they're loved," she said.
"Kids can only take sometimes the clothes on their back. So these are ice breakers when our workers meet these kids. 'Hi, I brought you something. My name is Cindy. I'm glad to meet you.' It's an ice breaker like that."
David Crawford, Circleville Noon Rotary President, said the idea behind the mission was to celebrate its roots in giving.
"The main point is that we wanted to do something to celebrate our birthday that's this week in a way that might make us remember how it got started 100 years ago," Crawford said.
"One of the first projects was a donation to a children's home that was on West Ohio Street at the time. Making the blankets seems to lend itself to what we did 100 years ago."
Crawford said this was something that all the members could also do since it wasn't as physically demanding as other service projects could be.
"We have a lot of charity projects and this is one that all the members could participate in, and it didn't involve picking up trash along the road or working in a soup kitchen," he said.
The Very Own Blanket Program started in 1999 and the blankets donated by Rotary are among the thousands created and donated each year.