CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Rotary is celebrating 100 years as an organization this year with a gala on April 29.
Rotary began in Chicago in 1905 with the idea that business professionals could exchange ideas and develop friendship. Since then the mission has changed as now you no longer have to be a man or a business owner to join the club like you did in the early days. Now there are rotary clubs on six continents.
The local chapter started on Feb. 22, 1922 and in the early days they provided support to the Ohio Society for Crippled Children, which operated a home on West Ohio Street in Circleville.
Since then the club has had many homes including at the former American Hotel, the Elks Club and now Watt Street Tavern where they meet at noon on Thursdays.
In more recent history, and seeing a need for a second Rotary Club in the community, Drexel Poling, Jim River and Bill Stout helped start the Circleville Sunrise Rotary Club in 1988 as membership grew.
Rotary
Reflections
Members from the club took time to reflect on their time with the club.
Stout said Rotary has changed greatly in the 58 years he’s been a member of the club.
“It was a very formal organization, when I joined there were 70 or 80 members and we went up more than 100 members at one time and split off to form the morning club, at one point Circleville had more Rotarians per capital than anywhere in the district,” he said.
Stout said the biggest change was when women were brought into the club in the late 1980s, early 1990s.
“That was a major problem for some people, but for others it didn’t make any difference,” he said. “I remember our debate about who would be the first woman, but for us it was very easy to pick Jean Ankrom who was head of the Chamber of Commerce and worked with every Rotarian. It was not a problem to bring her in.”
Judy Wolford joined in January 2002 and she was the first female president when her term started in 2011. She said there are a lot of really good women that weren’t president but who were part of Circleville’s elite including former mayor Jean Droste, Dr. Emily Lutz, to name a few.
“It was an honor to be the first female president of the club,” said Wolford, longtime Pickaway County Prosecutor. “There were a lot of people when you look around the room, so you ask, ‘why not these people, I’m not special.’ These folks have so much to offer but were never president. It was a great experience that I had. I’m proud to have been the first woman.”
Stout said he wanted to change the rules about wearing a coat and tie to meetings due to his work in construction and his desire to not have to change outfits before attending the meeting.
“I was building homes in Circleville and I was wearing Bermudas so I continued to wear them and I said I’ll join Rotary but I’m not going to change clothes,” he said. “I was the first one to come in a golf shirt; things then started to ease up after that.”
Stout said another change is there’s no longer a perfect attendance requirement. Before that was changed, if you missed a meeting, you had to find another to make it up.
“Before, it was a real point to be a good Rotarian was to have perfect attendance; you went to other clubs to make up,” he said. “If I missed on Thursday I could go to Chillicothe, Washington Court House or Lancaster and keep it. I have made up all over the world because of our trips. I’ve been to a lot of meetings.”
Community
Service
The club took on a new fundraising initiative in 2015 by purchasing a concession booth for the Circleville Pumpkin Show so as to sell pumpkin ice cream, root beer floats and pumpkin pie out of the booth. After five years, the proceeds have since paid for the booth.
The club started the Interact Rotary Club at Circleville High School in 2019 and the 2022 Centennial year was finished with a $25,000 donation to Haven House of Pickaway County, a domestic violence shelter for women and children.
Wolford said after hearing a presentation from former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Stratton, she started the club after talking to Pat Greene, an attorney who lived in Circleville at the time.
[Greene] invited me and I thought that I’d love to hear her (Stratton) story is amazing,” Wolford said. “After that meeting, Pat asked me if I would be interested in coming again.”
Wolford said ultimately she stayed around because of those that were involved in rotary.
“The people that were members were people that I knew in the community,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. The people that are there, you look forward to every Thursday and seeing familiar faces. Obviously it’s a service club and we try to do things for the community. We have a lot of fun doing projects together.”
Wolford said one of the unique things about Circleville Rotary is they give scholarships to students going to two year or trade schools.
“I like that because not everyone needs to go to a four year college and they still deserve financial support whether it’s two year or for year students,” she said. “The jobs that are in demand are electricians, drywall and plumbers. They’re perfect two year programs.”
Stout said the scholarship, which is named after his father, J.B. Stout, because there were scholarships for everyone going to college but not for people going into the trades. During the past 50 years, Circleville Noon Rotary has awarded 176 scholarships valued at $352,000.
“We needed electricians, new plumbers and people in the trades, so he drew up this memorandum to go to Hocking Tech at that time,” he said. “We would have up to 20, 25 kids apply for that and what I found out is that we had some really good kids in Pickaway County that knew where they were going, knew how they were going to get there and a great share of them went to the vocational schools. That is one of the better things we’ve done for these people to help them get their education in vocations.”
Ty Ankrom, who joined the club in 1997 and is a past assistant governor for 7 years, said he joined when he was superintendent of Circleville City Schools since that was what was expected.
“Little did I know then how much being a Rotarian would later mean to me,” Ankrom said.
Ankrom said his favorite part about being a Rotarian is the service projects including international ones which benefit local communities, including Circleville.
“We are involved in every capacity of the community’s life,” he said. “[The community benefits from rotary] through its service projects. From providing meals to the hungry to cleaning North Court Street to scholarships for youth and on and on.”
Benefits of
Membership
Ankrom spoke about a recent rotary trip to Uganda and how that has impacted him.
“My Rotary moment came when we made the trip to Uganda,” he said. “Being around the kids and especially Victor, the one my wife and I sponsor, was amazing. Watching the students have fun learning about agriculture from Jan Shannon; science from Laura Aume; crafts from Anne Allen; yoga from Amy Elsea; playing with the parachute with Gwen Wolford; playing water bottle soccer with Brad Shannon; being read to by me; eating the goat meal; dancing; singing; drinking pop; and, receiving gifts from UntilI was there and actually saw it with my own eyes, I did not realize how hungry this nation is; how appreciative they are of the smallest of things; how happy they are; how beautiful they are; I could go on and on and on.”
Wolford and Ankrom both encourage people to join Rotary.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” Wolford said. “The people that are there, my fellow members, are tremendous people. They really are.”
Ankrom said, “Do it. First, you will like the networking, then, the comradeship and later, if you become engaged and allow it to occur, you will be ready for your Rotary tattoo. I’m kidding, of course.”
Stout, like his fellow Rotarians, said his message to a young person looking to join is that it’s an organization to serve the community and others.
“We’re not just a luncheon club, part of the meeting is to talk to people, hear the program and talk with people in the community,” he said. “We need youth in the community and we need retired people too. They can all bring their expertise to become part of Rotary for the community. You can become part of it and help your business to communicate what you do and find out the problems we all have and work to solve them.”
As part of those discussions, Stout said he’d never forget when a plant manager tried to help some cow farmers increase their production.
“They were talking about how they were low on cattle and the prices were going up and the plant manager asked, ‘why can’t you just put another shift on?’,” he said. “The farmer said raising cattle is a little different. That guy had never thought about the fact that you couldn’t put another shift on to raise more cattle. It’s things like that you heard between the different industries.”
Wolford shared a highlight of her rotary experience, when her farm hosts international rotary members as part of the GSE (group study exchange) team.
“For many years, we hosted the inbound team and we always had wine and cheese in the barn with the cows when we brought them in to see our operation. We met a lot of interesting people that way,” she said. “We’ve had a great experience hosting people from all over the world.”
Wolford said one such story was that with the 50 or so cows, they’d keep the manure during winter and use it in the spring when it had turned into compost.
“We had a group from India and the team leader, who I believe was an engineer, said why pile the manure and we were explaining we spread it on the fields in spring,” she said. “He was appalled. He tried to explain that it created a lot of energy and there are things called methane digesters but a herd our size couldn’t do that. He told us to dig a hole. It was so simple to him and we didn’t get it.”
Wolford said she wishes she can one day get a similar experience.
“It certainly broadens everyone’s horizons, theirs when they come to your country and yours when you go to theirs,” she said.
Wolford said she’d been to Rotary meetings in other places, including Australia when they went there for a wedding.
“I found one in Melbourne and we got this early morning meeting and to hear the stories, you have things in common by just being a part of Rotary, that service to the community,” she said. “I’m still Facebook friends with those people and they were appalled that I was the first woman president. They had a women president then and for a long time.”
Stout, who has traveled all over the world, said the clubs are similar but the customs and traditions are different. He recalled an experience in Turkey.
“I told them my name was Bill and they asked me why they call me that and I told them it was my nickname and I explained it. Turns out they don’t have nicknames in Turkey,” he said. “They couldn’t believe that people here are called Jack or Bill or Tom. It’s just William, Thomas and so forth in their country. Those are the little things you learn going to meetings and talking with someone from Turkey.”
Wolford said the club has fun these days and recalled through the years members like the late Carlos Alvarez and Ned Harden who were the life of the party. These days’ numbers are down due to COVID protocols and people choosing to stay home still.
“Since COVID, we don’t get as many people at lunch like we use to and that still has to do with COVID unfortunately,” Wolford said. “I’m hoping it will pick back up soon.”
Testament
of Time
Wolford said Rotary has changed in some ways, but in some ways it’s stayed the same.
“Those guys took no prisoners and they always said what was on their mind and I think that’s changing a little bit,” she said. “We’re probably more politically correct than we use to be and we’re working hard to try to get younger members. I think we try to come up with new projects, like the ice cream booth, and that’s been a great plan and we’ve made a lot of money on that.”
Wolford said one of the things that has made Rotary last not just in Circleville but around the world is the organizations work to eliminate Polio.
“It’s an idea that started in this country and went around the world,” she said. “Rotary Magazine has interesting stories about what people are doing even in countries you think are poverty stricken or underprivileged are doing for their communities.
“I hope Rotary is able to be able to do things for another 100 years,” she said. “I won’t be here for all that but I hope the club is. I think it’s a pretty big deal they’ve been here for the first 100 years.”
Stout said that’s one of the great things about Rotary is that you can walk into a meeting anywhere in the world and become part of that community.
“The best part of Rotary is going to meetings and talking with people,” he said. “The requirement was you had to talk to everyone by the first names. We talked about the problems we had in hiring people and everyone had different issues. I was able to sit as a guy just out of the service and talk with the leaders in industry.”
Wolford recalled a story at training during the time she was president in which highlighted how giving Circleville and its members are.
“One of the trainings I went to they broke us up into groups of clubs of the same size and I was seated at a table and the guy next to me was president of the Akron Rotary Club,” she said. “I asked how many clubs they have and he asked what I mean. He told me they have one and I said our town has 13,000 people and we have two.
“He looked at me like he couldn’t believe that that many people would belong to rotary. I was telling that story here because I couldn’t believe in a city the size of Akron they’d have one club the size of our noon club. I think this community does a lot to give back to the people that live here.”