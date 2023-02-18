Rotary partners with Boy Scouts

Rotary's 4-Way Test, "Is it the truth, is it fair, will it build goodwill and better friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?" shares the same principles as the Scout Oath. During Thursday's Circleville Noon Rotary, Rotarians learned more about Boy Scout 52. Pictured from the left are Casey Liddy, who was inducted into Rotary, Rotarian Tim Colburn, Scoutmaster Robert Fanska and Rotarian Joseph McNemar.

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Noon Rotary recently accepted the charter for local Boy Scout Troop 52. The new partnership unites two organizations that place a high value on service to others.


