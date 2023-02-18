Rotary partners with Boy Scouts

Rotary's 4-Way Test, "Is it the truth, is it fair, will it build goodwill and better friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?" shares the same principles as the Scout Oath. During Thursday's Circleville Noon Rotary, Rotarians learned more about Boy Scout 52. Pictured from the left are Casey Liddy, who was inducted into Rotary, Rotarian Tim Colburn, Scoutmaster Robert Fanska and Rotarian Joseph McNemar.
CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Noon Rotary recently accepted the charter for local Boy Scout Troop 52. The new partnership unites two organizations that place a high value on service to others.
Rotary's 4-Way Test, "Is it the truth, is it fair, will it build goodwill and better friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?" aligns closely with the same principles in the Scout Oath and Scout Law, according to Joseph McNemar, a Rotarian and Troop 52 committee chair.
The troop, which has served the Pickaway County community for 58 years, will continue its connection to the Community United Methodist Church as a venue for its meetings.
Scoutmaster of Troop 52, Robert Fanska, presented Rotary with the Charter and spoke of the many opportunities that exist for local scouts by having Rotary more closely involved with the program. He said Rotarians, with their wide range of professional expertise and personal experience, can assist scouts with merit badges, and Rotary also can offer guidance to scouts pursuing Eagle Scout projects.
Also at the meeting, Casey Liddy was inducted into Rotary. Liddy is succeeding the retiring Tim Colburn as president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Colburn, a Rotarian, was Liddy's sponsor into the 80-member Rotary club.
Circleville Noon Rotary turned 101 years old this month and is one of the oldest clubs in Ohio. Rotary has approximately 33,000 clubs around the world.
A proud Rotarian, David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
