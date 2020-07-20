CIRCLEVILLE — With all the restrictions, guidelines and event cancellations, service organizations, like Circleville Sunrise Rotary, have had to get a little creative with how they serve the community this year.
With many of their bigger events for the year, like the Circleville Pumpkin Show, canceled, Sunrise Rotary has taken to new forms of serving the community and this week was one example as members picked blackberries at Ebenhack Farms that will be used for Thursday’s Free Fresh Produce Pickup at Pickaway County Community Action.
“We are, as a rotary club, looking hard for things we can do to support the community while following the right practices,” Gwen Wolford, recently elected president, said. “Suzie and Wes [Ebenhack] reached out to me last week and asked what I thought about doing this since we were talking about what we could do. This is perfect. It’s something we’d have done anyway even if we can’t do many of the things that we typically do.”
Suzie and Wesley Ebenhack are the co-farm operators of Ebenhack Farms and The Farmstead Market that operates in Circleville on Fridays at Scioto Street and West Main Street.
Both of the Ebenhacks are members of the rotary club and Suzie said the event was something that was a no-brainer for them to partner on.
“Wesley’s mom serves on the Haven House Board and they are involved in the Pickaway County Community Foundation and I grew up in 4-H and FFA and learning service is really important,” she mentioned. “That’s something I really care about and something Wesley really cares about — to be able to give back to the community that gives to us.”
Ebenhack said food insecurity is something that affects people all over the county.
“Blackberries are kind of a luxury item,” she explained. “You might get dried food or zucchini or squash because that’s what farmers typically overproduce, tomatoes maybe. They don’t get a lot of fruit because it’s a higher value item. Being able to do this goes along with our core values and this farm has been here for 100 years. We’re part of the community and want to contribute to it.”
Ebenhack said if they’re able to help one family reduce their stress and worry knowing they don’t have to worry about healthy fresh food, then it’s worth it. The farm is about 500 acres in total with about 20 dedicated to produce.
“As you can see, we have a lot,” she added. “We can never pick all of it, so having the opportunity to have [Sunrise] Rotary out provides the labor to pick it so it can go into the right hands.”
Ebenhack said they’ve donated to the Emergency Clearinghouse and the Community Kitchen previously. They’re hoping to serve over 200 families with fresh blackberries this week.
“The food will be super fresh, we’re picking today and Wednesday for pickup on Thursday,” she remarked. “Our goal is to have at least 10 to 20 flats and there’s 12 pints in a flat. So that’s over 200 pints.”
Wolford said the biggest fundraiser for the group is The Pumpkin Show, which was canceled for 2020 last week. They previously had an event scheduled for August; that was also canceled, and that their winter festival in December, will likely be canceled later this year.
Ebenhack said they’re still helping the Community Kitchen, but with reduced volunteer numbers due to the pandemic. Previously, they’d have 10 members serve those that came in for meals.
“It was a good time for us to get together and spend time, but now there’s just two of us working,” she added. “It was a big thing every month to go into the Presbyterian Church and serve meals. We don’t get to spend time with the people talking, but now we’re just packing them up in bags and handing them out the door. Before, we could share time and check in on that. It’s definitely not the same.”
Wolford said the group is meeting via Zoom after a short hiatus.
“As people understood that this was going to last a while, it became an option that people were more open to,” she explained. “This is my year to be president at a very different time for us. We’re adjusting and trying to brainstorm ideas to both serve the community and make money for the community. There are many needs.”
Wolford said she thinks the rotary club will focus differently this year due to the shifting needs and capabilities of the organization.
“One of our priorities is youth and a lot of times, we focus on at-risk youth and leadership, but sending kids to conferences isn’t happening at this point, so we might be able to focus more on basic needs,” she said. “We’re trying to work with community partners and see what’s important right now.”
Wolford said they’re reaching and out and looking to hear from people on how they can help.
“If someone has a service project, we would love to help do something like this and for people who are interested in serving their community,” she concluded. “Rotary is 1.2 million people around the world, so we’re an international organization focused on service.”