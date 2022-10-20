New Chili Trailer

Shelly Harsha, Sunrise Rotary Vice President, takes an order for Pumpkin Chili earlier this week at the Circleville Pumpkin Show. 

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Sunrise Rotary has a noticeable upgrade at this year's Pumpkin Show as they debuted their brand new trailer where they serve pumpkin chili and cornbread. 

