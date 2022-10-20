CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Sunrise Rotary has a noticeable upgrade at this year's Pumpkin Show as they debuted their brand new trailer where they serve pumpkin chili and cornbread.
The new booth is located on West Main Street, near Lindsey's Bakery. Among the upgrades include more interior room, better counter space and increased safety for workers and health standards. The new food truck was built by Roese.
"It's a lot safer for our members, we use to have all the roasters had to be picked up from a bottom shelf to a top shelf," Gwen Wolford, assistant district governor for Rotary and member of the Sunrise Club, said. "Picking them up, with 35 pounds of hot Chili was a safety risk.
The trailer we had before didn't meet food safety standards as well as we wanted it to. We got by and complied but we now have a separate hand washing sink we're suppose to have."
Shelly Harsha, Sunrise Rotary Vice President, said there was more room and people weren't running into each other, unlike at the old booth.
"Nobody has touched my butt since we got this new trailer," she said.
Wolford said Sunrise Rotary spent the last five years working on the process and began fundraising in 2020.
"We started raising money during the pandemic and it started slow but we've ramped things up a lot," she said. "We really wanted to invest in this because it's our biggest fundraiser and we want to put our money back into the community."
Nathan Wilson, executive director for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said they were excited to receive the old Rotary truck, which they made some upgrades to as it allowed them to be more out of the elements and have a more permanent presence at the Pumpkin Show.
The visitors's bureau booth is located on East Main Street on the south side just a couple spots down from the intersection with Court Street. They sell pumpkin cappuccino.
"For one thing it's a lot warmer which we've been testing," he said. "It's a much more efficient process and we're able to serve things a little bit easier. It's better for the visitors."
Wilson said this year they have some QR codes in a couple key locations to help promote local businesses including one on their booth. They also have them at Lindsey's Bakery and at the information booth.
"People can scan them if they're looking for information on the brick and mortar businesses that we have around town," he said.
Marie Corcoran Wilkanks, a volunteer at the Visitor's Bureau Booth and also Sunrise Rotary President, had something to say about the upgrade.
"As someone who worked both the tent and this booth, this is infinitely better," she said.
This year rotary is also donating their proceeds from their cornbread sales to World Polio Day on Oct. 24.
"That's one of Rotary International's projects, to eradicate Polio," Wolford said.