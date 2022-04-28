The Object of Rotary

The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:

First: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;

Second: High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying by each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;

Third: The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life;

Fourth: The advancement of international understanding, good will and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

The Four Way Test

Of the things we think, say or do:

1. Is it the TRUTH?

2. Is it FAIR to all concerned?

3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIP?

4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Areas of Focus:

  • Promoting Peace
  • Fighting Disease
  • Providing Clean Water
  • Saving Mothers & Children
  • Supporting Education
  • Growing Local Economies
  • Protecting the Environment

