The Object of Rotary
The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
First: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
Second: High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying by each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
Third: The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life;
Fourth: The advancement of international understanding, good will and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
The Four Way Test
Of the things we think, say or do:
1. Is it the TRUTH?
2. Is it FAIR to all concerned?
3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIP?
4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
Areas of Focus:
- Promoting Peace
- Fighting Disease
- Providing Clean Water
- Saving Mothers & Children
- Supporting Education
- Growing Local Economies
- Protecting the Environment