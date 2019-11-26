CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Downtown Business Association kicks off the holiday season this weekend with Roundtown Christmas.
For the first time on a Sunday, festivities will begin with Hometown Headquarters from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vineyard Church, which is followed by the Santa Parade at 4 p.m. After the parade the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Pumpkin Show Park.
Sue Lumley, president of the Circleville DBA said they decided to move the event to a Sunday at the start of the year and move it a week earlier than it’s been.
“It’s our main event to kick off the holiday season and hopefully the holiday buying season,” Lumley stated. “This is a six-year tradition for us, except for the tree lighting, that the DBA has put on the parade, hometown headquarters and Santa house.”
The parade will follow the old parade route through town, starting west on Franklin Street, turning north on Court Street, West on Main Street, North on Scioto Street, East on Pinckney Street to South on Court Street.
“The Santa float is the very last vehicle of the parade and they will stop at the park and let Santa off so he can go into his house,” Lumley added. “Santa will be available for kids and families. The Christmas tree lighting event will be closer to 6 p.m.”
Jenny Rhodes, committee chair for Roundtown Christmas, said they moved the event from Saturday to Sunday and moved it up in an effort to avoid more conflicts.
“Roundtown Christmas was originally started by the businesses and we want to make sure it facilitates their business,” Rhodes told The Circleville Herald. “We wanted to make sure we scheduled with other events. The following weekend there’s a lot going on too. We’re trying it on a Sunday afternoon to not have as many conflicts with other events and the Downtown businesses will be open too.”
This will be the first year Santa House will be at the recently completed Pumpkin Show Park.
“The Circleville Pumpkin Show graciously allowed us to put the house there at no fee and it should really dress up the park especially once the big tree is in place,” she said. “Everything after the parade will be focused at the park, which is new this year.”
Rhodes said they received feedback from the community on the event and decided on the change.
“We received a lot of suggestions that we move the tree and we’re glad that the Pumpkin Show donated that space,” Rhodes continued. “It’s a great representation of our community and I think it’ll help people discover Downtown because it’s a little harder to find but it’s a beautiful space.”
Lumley also said the holiday window trimming contest is also back with judging taking place Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
“Registration forms can be picked up at the Visitor’s Bureau,” Lumley said. “The boundaries are businesses from High Street to Mound Street, Western Avenue to Washington Street.”
Santa will be in Circleville on Dec. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m., Dec. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.