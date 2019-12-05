CIRCLEVILLE— Roundtown Players are here “Just in the Nick of Time” this holiday season.
The community theater troupe is performing the Linda Daugherty play starting this weekend with shows Dec. 6 through 8 and Dec. 13 through 15. Carrie Love directs the play, with assistant directors Zack Brooks and Laura Lewis. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 and 15 are scheduled for 2 p.m.
“Just in the Nick of Time” is a mystery comedy in which ace detective Red Mistletoe is charged by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus who has disappeared during the holiday season.
“I like to describe it as a Christmas mystery for kids that’s completely child friendly,” Love said. “The villain, Bob Humbug, doesn’t like Christmas so he kidnaps Santa and everything starts to go black and white.”
Love said due to the color change there are two identical sets and costumes.
“We have one in color and one in black and white,” she said. “We have two costumes for all the actors, all 28 of them and two different sets. It’s been difficult but it’s going to be great.”
This is the directorial debut of Love, who has been in many productions on her own as an actor. The production is about an hour long.
“The cast is so great,” she said. “They make it a really fun show to watch.”
Love said it’s really being a community effort to put on the show, even from outside help through the schools and other organizations.
“My favorite element is how everyone has come together to work on it, even kids not in the show like the art kids from Logan Elm, Circleville and Westfall,” Love added. “Parents have even helped come move furniture. I haven’t been on a show in a very long time that has this many people willing to help.”
Love said they’ll be having a milk and cookies with Santa on the Dec. 8 show for people who come and donate to Toys for Tots through Pickaway County Community Action.
“We’ll have Santa here and donated cookies,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
Love said one of the obstacles for this production is the shortened timeline. Casting took place after Pumpkin Show and the stage was set up for Evil Dead until the end of October.
“It’s the quickest turnaround,” she continued.
“I wish we had another week to work on more bits and pieces but this cast has been amazing in learning their lines. It always seems to come together leading up to the show.”
The play is mostly cast by children, as young as eight years old, which can be a challenge as well.
“It’s been an interesting experience, learning how to draw the line,” she said. “You can be a little more heavy-handed with adults but with kids you have to be nice and understanding. I think that’s been the main difference, I’ve done Our Town, The Foreigner and All the Kings Men and those were intense adult shows. This is light and fluffy.”
Tickets for the show are available at the door, over the phone at 740-474-5856 or online at roundtownplayers.com/tickets.