CIRCLEVILLE — There’s a bit of magic happening with Roundtown Players as the next two weekends they’ll have five shows of their newest production, Puffs.
Puffs is a show set in a magical universe similar to a widely popular one where things get hairy for a boy named Potter, only the story is told from the point of view of some other students at the magic school. It’s written by Matt Cox.
The five shows begin with a performance on Friday May 20 at 7 p.m. followed by performances on May 21 at 7 p.m., May 22 at 2 p.m. May 28 at 7 p.m. and May 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at roundtownplayers.org
The production is co-directed by Megan Gotham and Reggie Allison and features cast members Michkaela Grieve, Clayton Mogan, Rachel Thompson, Kairi Gotham, Brendan Gaines, Hailee Shough, Tracy Kawaski, Maddy McCain, Christopher Bowen, Trey Bigam, Drew Beale, Grace Bennett, Susi Cantley, Kelsey Cupp and Jackie Hood.
“This is a certain school of magic and magic that is legally different, where we see a certain house, the Puff House, and how things are going while Mr. Potter is off doing his own adventures in the background,” said Gotham, who in addition to directing has a role in the show.
Allison said the show is his favorite type of humor, which is “stupid smart.”
“I think anybody can get something out of it, can get a laugh out of it even if they’re not religiously familiar with that franchise,” Allison said. “Those people that are more familiar are going to get a lot more out of it. There’s a lot of tongue-in-cheek references and a lot of subtle things. A lot of the fans of the popular franchise will eat it up.”
Gotham said while the production looks at that story, it’s definitely not a show for kids.
“It has some very heavy themes and quite a lot of adult language,” Gotham said.
“I’d give it a hard PG-13 rating if it was a movie,” Allison said. “There’s nothing overly horrible but it does have adult language.”
Gotham said there are more props in this play than any other Roundtown Players production. Allison said both he and Gotham are “pretty big nerds” as to why they chose this production.
“I pushed for this and I forgot how prop heavy and fast paced it was before we agreed to do it,” he said. “I have a stage version of this and [Gotham] came over and watched it and as we got further in I thought ‘oh no’ because this is our first time directing. I think it’s going to be a success but it’s been interesting.”
Gotham said another challenge has been the large cast and a single set where players enter and leave through handful of doors.
“Getting everyone at the same time on the same pacing has been hard because these doors open and close one after another and there’s no break between 99 percent of these scenes.”
Allison said the show was sort of like Saturday Night Live meets Laugh-In.
“It’s speed Scooby Doo,” he said. “People are leaving as other people are coming in. We only just recently had the full cast here all at the same time. They’re all doing a great job and kicking it in the pants the last few days, especially.”
Allison and Gotham said they’re both excited for particular moments in the production.
“I did not know how a scene was going to play, but it was going pretty smooth after a couple of times,” he said. “We’re really excited to see people’s reactions to the jokes and stuff. Right from the beginning it’s boom, boom, boom. The writing is very witty but some of it is subtle.”
“There’s also an excellent dragon fight, amazingly choreographed,” Gotham said with a laugh.