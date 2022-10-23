Rowell's Words: Goodbye Joe

I caught part of an old black and white movie on TV recently from the late 1940’s. It was quite boring but I couldn’t stop watching.
What got my attention was that everyone was chain-smoking cigarettes. They would put one out and within a minute light another. Some even lit a new one off their old butt.
Whether you want to call it a fad, habit, or addiction is up to you; but, it brought back memories of that period in which tobacco was an integral part of most everyone’s life. I saw it at its peak and witnessed its slow decline.
When I was a teenager there was a 90% chance that I would smoke, and I did. When my children were at that age the odds had declined to a 50/50 possibility that they would smoke. Thankfully, they did not. When my grandchildren came along, the odds of them smoking was over 90% that they wouldn’t, and they didn’t.
I grew up on a farm in the middle of tobacco country. It was the crop that required the most work, but provided the biggest payday. There was little mechanization then and nearly all labor was manual and during the hottest days of the summer.
Some sources claim that tobacco was first grown by Native Americans and taken to Europe by early explorers. Some credit Sr. Walter Raleigh as seeing its potential for sales in England. It is then fitting that his name was used in the naming of a popular pipe tobacco some years ago.
Somehow his idea of introducing tobacco to the Continent took off and became fashionable among the European elite. They would take it with them in their jeweled “Snuff” boxes that were a status symbol. A pinch sniffed up the nose would cause a sneeze, which was considered fashionable.
Before we condemn them for this foolishness we must remember. We preferred a rougher cut of tobacco that was rolled in a paper wrapper, put in our mouth and set it on fire. That practice continues today.
Still in limited use, cigarettes, and tobacco in all forms, started its decline in the mid-1960 when Congress required health warning on packages. In 1970, the Surgeon General added to the movement and stopped tobacco advertising on radio and TV.
In addition to the health concerns regarding tobacco products, the purchase price has gone through the roof. I worked at a country store in the late 1950’s. A pack of cigarettes was 20 cents and you could get a carton for $1.98.
I am told that an individual pack of 20 cigarettes will now run between $12.00 and $15.00 in some areas. There is another good reason to quit. I can’t say I enjoyed smoking. I started due to peer pressure and continued as I thought it looked cool with one in my mouth, or between the first two nicotine stained fingers on my right hand.
During my baseball playing years, I could always be seen with a wad of chewing tobacco in my left cheek. It was always on the left side as I hit left handed and didn’t want to stare at the pitcher over a bulging jaw. That was what Nelson Fox, second baseman of the Chicago White Sox did. If it was good enough for “Nellie” it was good enough for me. I like to think I am a little wiser now and healthier.
By the way, did you know the dromedary on the pack of Camel cigarettes was named “Joe”?
