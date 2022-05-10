RPHF Solid Waste taking in tires, electronics Saturday By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Solid Waste District is hosting their annual tire and electronics collection event this weekend.From 8 a.m. to noon at the Pickaway County Highway Department at 1660 Island Road in Circleville, RPHF Solid Waste will be taking tires, CRT monitors, large printers, and TVs.Each house hold may dispose of up to 5 passenger tires and 2 tractor tiles for free. Many other items have an attached fee.Anyone wishing to drop off an item must follow the following rules:residential use only, no businessesrims may be left on tiresmiscellaneous tires and TVs will be priced on site.state law prohibits more than 10 tires being transported at a time unless you are registered with the EPAunacceptable electronics include but are not limited to ammunition, asbestos, explosives, medical supplies, freon and hazardous waste.for a list of acceptable electronics visit www.ait-recycle.com Trending Recipe Videos email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tire Solid Waste Electronics Commerce Crt Monitor Printer District Collection Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now VA Secretary visits Chillicothe VA with Brown, Portman Uptown Circleville presents two ideas to Council committee Commissioners hear update on Chipmunk solar project; resident on Circleville solar project DuPont opens new production line Straight-line damage property in northeastern Pickaway County Trending Recipes