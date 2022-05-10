CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Solid Waste District is hosting their annual tire and electronics collection event this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to noon at the Pickaway County Highway Department at 1660 Island Road in Circleville, RPHF Solid Waste will be taking tires, CRT monitors, large printers, and TVs.

Each house hold may dispose of up to 5 passenger tires and 2 tractor tiles for free. Many other items have an attached fee.

Anyone wishing to drop off an item must follow the following rules:

  • residential use only, no businesses
  • rims may b
  • e left on tires
  • miscellaneous tires and TVs will be priced on site.
  • state law prohibits more than 10 tires being transported at a time unless you are registered with the EPA
  • unacceptable electronics include but are not limited to ammunition, asbestos, explosives, medical sup
  • plies, freon and hazardous waste.
  • for a list of acceptable electronics visit www.ait-recycle.com

email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

