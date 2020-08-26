CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Solid Waste District is hosting their annual tire and electronic recycling event Saturday Sept. 12.
The event will be held at the Pickaway County Highway Department from 8 a.m. to noon. The Highway Department is located at 1660 Island Road.
Pickaway County residents can bring up to five passenger titles and many electronics for recycling for free. They’ll also be taking bulk items such as farm tractor tires, truck tires, large televisions and monitors for a fee.
Lauren Haubiel-Grooms, assistant director for RPHF Solid Waste, said the event is for residents only and no businesses, schools institutions or churches can participate and that they do this event each year to help the community.
“Although tires and electronics can be recycled, there aren’t many places that will do it,” she explained. “If you do find a business that will accept these items, it is typically out of town or pretty pricey.
This event is a more affordable and accessible option for locals. If we can repurpose something, we are saving valuable space in our landfills for single use items that have no other purpose.”
In addition, Haubiel-Grooms said they want to help conserve natural resources and help properly dispose of toxic substances.
Haubiel-Grooms said that they will be following guidelines recommended by the health department, including mask wearing, which will be required for the event.
“We ask residents to remain in their vehicle at all times. We will unload your items. Please stay home if you are not feeling well. We are requiring exact change or checks this year to limit handling money.”
Haubiel-Grooms warned that more than 10 tires being transported at a time is against state law unless you’ve registered with the EPA.
Haubiel-Grooms explained that once the bins are full, they’ll shut down the event.
“It’s on a first come first serve basis,” she said. “Some years, we do fill up for electronics simply because they must be placed in [specific boxes] for transport. Once we run out of those, we have to stop accepting electronics.”
For a full list of acceptable items, visit www.ait-recycle.com.