CIRCLEVILLE — Roundtown Players Theatre is looking for more than a few good men.
RTP a community theatre now in its 56th year, has announced its first show for 2023, “A Few Good Men.” The two-act play, written by Aaron Sorkin, will have group auditions at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 12, with performances beginning March 23rd and running through April 1.
“A Few Good Men” is a courtroom drama that tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and, during the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.
The play is similar to a 1992 movie of the same name. That film was adapted by Sorkin and had a cast that included Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon, and Kiefer Sutherland. The play follows a similar plot to the movie.
This production new will be the first play at Roundtown Players to be directed by Christopher Bowen.
“Sorkin is one of my favorite writers. He has the unique ability to create complex drama while also finding humor,” Bowen said. “Plus, the play’s core values of service, honor, and loyalty ring true for me.”
Bowen, a resident of Pickaway County and a military veteran, has enlisted the talents of Maddy McCain as assistant director. McCain, a daughter of a navy veteran, is no stranger to Roundtown Players and has been involved both on and off stage in all three of the theatre’s 2022 productions.
Although “A Few Good Men” is conventionally cast as 14 males and one female, the directors intend to bring a different approach, offering roles to the best actor or actress regardless of gender.
When asked about having women play some of the traditional male roles, Bowen said they wanted to have the best actor for each role.
“We have such a vibrant and talented group of female actors in our community, and it would be a missed opportunity not to get them involved and bring their talents to this production,” Bowen said.
As with every production at Roundtown Players Theatre, the public is welcomed and encouraged to audition, regardless of their acting experience. The team is also looking for off-stage assistance in the roles of Technical Director, Stage Hand, Prop Maker, and Costume Design.