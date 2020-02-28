CIRCLEVILLE — Starting this weekend, Roundtown Players are investigating some comedy with their production of The Pink Panther Strikes Again.
The production, directed by Randi Morgan, features 22 different actors playing 45 roles. The production will be held on Feb. 28, Feb. 29, March 6 and March 7 at 8 p.m. and on March 1 at 2 p.m.
The play features the character of Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau who is in the fighter of his life in a bizarre and dangerous caper. His former boss Paul Dreyfus holds the world at bay with the ultimate weapon, the doomsday machine, in an effort to get back at Clouseau. Fumbling his way through his successful and clumsy career at the critical moment Clouseau seems to finally run out of luck as time is running out to stop Dreyfus nefarious plans.
Morgan said the comedy is fun for the entire family.
“We’ve got a lot of really good comic ability with our actors,” Morgan said. “They’ve taken this script that’s kind of goofy and made it really over the top. I love what they’ve done with it.”
An interesting feature of this production is that the Pink Panther will feature prominently before and during the show.
“The poor panthers have a tough job of it,” she said. “They’re doing all of the set changes but we wanted to give them an opportunity to have a bit of fun of it. They’re also going to be our ushers. Then they get a little bit of stage time as well.”
Morgan specifically called out two actors including Reggie Allison, who plays Clouseau and Peter Graybeal, who is also her partner, for his role as Dreyfus.
“Graybeal has 30 years of theater experience, does improve and the role is right up his alley anyway,” Morgan said. “I can’t say enough about Reggie Allison and he played our Clouseau. He’s totally captured Clouseau and the bumbling goofball and done a really nice job with his accent.”
Morgan shared in the production there are some stereotypes that might be offensive, specifically citing the usage of various ethnicities as assassins and the nature of the “bad guys” but hopes that people will overlook them and see the humor in the situation.
“When we talk about the stereotypes we’ve got Chinese assassins, Arabian assassins and Hindu assassins, and all of these ethnicities that you don’t want to portray as evil,” she stated. “We’ve got evil Russian agents and evil German agents. It goes against my grain all the way around but with comedy you take a lot of license anyway. We’re hoping that people don’t take offense. We’re doing the production the way it’s written and tried to make it funny.”
Morgan said the production is around two hours long including a 10 minute intermission.
“It seems each time we run through it, we move a little faster,” Morgan noted.
This production is also Morgan’s first time directing children.
“This is the first time I’ve directed a show with young people and that’s been real interesting for me,” Morgan continued. “I’ve done only all adult productions. I hope I’m not too hard on them but I think I might have been a bit frustrated with different experience levels a couple of times.”
Morgan said the production has recently had to overcome a challenge as one of the members of their play, Scott Seymour, was hospitalized Thursday night following a heart attack. Seymour played four different roles.
“We’ve been scrambling all morning to find a replacement while we’ve worried about him,” Morgan added. “One of our RTP veterans, Dale Clay, will be filling in for us. Hopefully Scott will be able to be back next week to watch the performance. We’re sending real good thoughts out to him.”
Tickets for the production are available at a minimal cost for adults and students. The production will also be offering light concessions at intermission by donation. All proceeds will be used for the Roundtown Players Scholarship Fund.