CIRCLEVILLE — Roundtown Players is performing the first of six shows of A Few Good Men.
The play will premiere at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday March 23 with a free show for military veterans. The veteran’s night performance is also open to the public with discounted general admission tickets.
The opening night will be followed by shows on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. followed by a Sunday, March 26 matinee at 2 p.m. The theatre will wrap the production on the following weekend with two final performances on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, both at 7 p.m.
The local cast includes Jonathan Bauman, Grace Bennett, Trey Bigam, Letrea Fowlkes, Ka Feola, Geoffrey Funkhouser,
TinaMarie Guilfoyle, Bekah Jenkins, Arron Kerns, Jimmy Laux, Elayna Locke, James Major, Harrison Mohr, Lori Mohr, Isaiah Serra, and Rachel Thompson, with the added voice talents of Preston Nichols.
This production is directed by Christopher Bowen, who is a Pickaway County resident and Armed Forces veteran, with Maddy McCain as Assistant Director, and costume design by Ashton Hines. Sound and technical direction are led by Steven Johnson with Drew Beale and Olivia Layton assisting.
A Few Good Men started as a Broadway production and was adapted by Aaron Sorkin into a screenplay in 1992. After the success of the film, Sorkin went back and rewrote the play to better reflect the movie so audiences would find more similarities between the two mediums.
Some of the actors shared their thoughts on the experience of performing A Few Good Men on stage.
Lori Mohr, who portrays Joanne Galloway, said, “From working with old friends and making new friends, this has been everything I thought it would be and more.”
“Playing Kaffee has been a challenge,” Isaiah Serra, who plays Lt. Daniel Kaffee, the lead lawyer for the defense that was portrayed by Tom Cruise in the film, said. “He’s such a flawed character, but the growth he shows throughout the play is inspiring.“
Roundtown Players Theatre is located in downtown Circleville at 165 East Main St. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or in person at the box office beginning 30 minutes before each show.
The community theatre troupe presents 4 to 6 productions per year, hosts local events, and provides educational opportunities through workshops and performance classes. Roundtown Players is a non-profit organization seeking to educate and entertain the community through performance arts. Roundtown Players first started in 1967.
