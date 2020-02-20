CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Safety Committee met at the Circleville Fire Station to see firsthand the leaks in the roof.
Tony Chamberlain, Circleville’s Safety Forces Director, said he received some information from the service director with cost estimates for both a short-term repair and a complete roof replacement as the long-term plan. Making necessary repairs would cost approximately $5,500. The building, built in 2002, has been the fire station for its entire life.
“The whole roof needs replaced but that’s a more expensive endeavor,” Chamberlain said. “For a shingle roof the cost is right around $97,000 and for a standing seam metal roof it’s going to be about $167,000. There’s certainly a big difference from just making a repair to replacing the roof. We know the whole roof needs replaced but I don’t think we’re in a spot to do that just yet.”
All of the areas identified on the tour were located in the front office, which is on the west side of the building to the north of the main entry. That space is primarily used for contracts, filing for payable invoices, building plans and housing fire prevention paraphernalia.
Chamberlain said the $5,500 cost doesn’t include any repairs that might need to be addressed including replacing drywall that has been damaged.
“That’s just for the material and the labor to do the roof repair,” he said.
According to Chamberlain, staff from the city’s service department have been on the roof several times and tried to recreate the problem to make a potential fix but weren’t able to do so.
“That’s why we think it’s only happening when the wind is blowing a certain way,” Chamberlain remarked. “Although it’s not horrible, it certainly needs some attention.”
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said his concern is the potential for underlying issues.
“As long as it’s been leaking there could be some mold underneath and at the very least we need to take care of that front portion [of the roof],” Thompson added.
Funding for the repair was not in the capital requests that the service department made during the budget process due to the potential of a grant.
“It’s been a longstanding issue, I couldn’t tell you how long, but since I’ve been here it’s been a concern because water hides and water molds and it’s in a pretty crucial area,” he continued.
Thompson noted that the insurance company inspected the leak and determined that it wasn’t storm damage that caused the issue and they’ve had a couple different companies look at the damage during the estimation process.
Thompson indicated when the roof is replaced that he’d prefer a metal roof due to metal’s longevity.
“We want this building to be here for 100 years hopefully, and we can’t keep putting $100,000 into it every 15 years,” Thompson stated.
After the meeting, Katie Logan Hedges, committee member, said it’s obvious the repairs need made and she’s in favor of repairing the building for now before doing a full replacement at a later date.
“I don’t think it’s anything out of the ordinary, given the life of the building,” she said. “I think we all have wish list dreams that we could put [the metal roof on] but I don’t think that fits into our situation in the moment.”