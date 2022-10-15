CIRCLEVILLE — For Circleville’s safety forces not much is changing and a lot of the work the average citizen shouldn’t see.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said they’re doing the lost kid bands again this year and they’re asking people to take a picture of their child the day of so in case they are lost they have an accurate picture of what they’re wearing.
“We’re also asking that they make a meeting point if they get separated,” he said. “If the child has any medical conditions or medications it doesn’t hurt to have that in your notepad in your phone. Our officers are pretty proficient with technology and they’ll send them a link to upload the photo of their child to [body camera and evidence storage company] Axon.
It’s always good to have those meeting points. There will be police officers and firefighters in uniform constantly on patrol. If they’re able to find that meeting point they can find one of us or anyone in an orange coat they can get us and we’ll come there.”
Baer also said parents shouldn’t wait to reach out to police if they’re missing a child.
“Sometimes they’ll look for them for an hour looking for their kid before they call it,” he said. “If you’re missing them call us because what happens is radio alerts go out to all the police and fire. You can run around as a parent looking for your child or you can take 10 minutes to give us information and immediately you might have hundreds of people looking for your kid.”
The biggest safety update is the relocation of the Circleville Fire Department and the First Aid Station from Franklin Street to the intersection of Pinckney and Scioto Streets. They’ll be behind the Pinckney street station.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said he thought the fire department would be more visible this year to people because of that and other changes.
“We’re going to have more bike medic guys out and about, where in the past we’ve only had two we’ll have three or four out throughout the day,” he said. “With the safety house being moved we’ll have a little bit longer reach with the safety side being on the northwest corner of the show. We can coordinate a little more with lost children, adults or medical emergencies. It’ll be a little more seamless and a little less congested.”
Baer said they’ve integrated police and fire more than in years past. As an example Baer said firefighters are able to don bulletproof vests and go with law enforcement into a dangerous situation.
“At one time they’d wait in a warm zone but now it’s much different,” he said. “They’ll come into the zones with us and I think that created a new relationship with each other and we’ve become more dependent on each other.”
Baer said the planning comes in early and includes things like improved communication, creating plans, and they hope that the public doesn’t see what changes they’ve made.
“If the public looks really hard and can’t see where we’ve done major changes to protect them, we’ve done our job,” he said. “They shouldn’t be able to see the planning we’ve done. They might see barricades and things like that but they should overall not see what we’re doing to protect them.
I’d love to be able to tell the public all the work we’ve done and all the ideas and to brag on our people and say all the hard work they’ve done but that would be self defeating.”
Thompson added, “We want them to come, have fun, patronize the businesses and bring the economic help to the city but we don’t want people to see S.W.A.T. teams and we don’t want to scare them from coming in. That was a big thing after 9/11. Not to say we’re not vigilant but we don’t want the community and visitors to see our over preparation is something to be feared or scared of. We’re just being vigilant for the visitors and the city in general.”
When it comes to the safety forces, there is a lot of overtime that week but costs directly related to the Pumpkin Show are picked up by the show itself and don’t come out of city coffers.
Baer said everyone’s had a lot of training to handle what he called “oddities” like the active shooter situation a number of weeks ago at Ohio Christian University. That situation ended with only a single shot fired by the suspect at a door and no injuries to officers or the suspect.
“The reason that ended the way it did was because of constant training for years and years in the background,” he said. “We never knew we would need it or not and we wanted to make sure we had it. That’s where we are on [Pumpkin Show.] Law enforcement and fire are very well trained to deal with any problem that would come into the downtown area. We may be a small city but we have a huge show and we need to rise to that occasion.”
Thompson also asked people to be understanding of safety forces and that if they ask people to move and it comes off as stern, that they’re not meaning to they might just not have been heard the first time.
“The biggest thing we can relay is for people to be mindful that we’re there and trying to do a job and if someone asks them to move, and we say it because we’re in a hectic situation, we’re not doing it to be mean,” he said. “We’ve gotten complains in the past about it but we have a very important job to do to get to these people quickly.”
Both Baer and Thompson asked residents to speak out when necessary.
“If they see something that doesn’t look right, reach out to someone or stop one of the officers or firefighters,” he said. “If it doesn’t look kosher let us know. That way we can address it and see if it needs addressed on the law enforcement front.”
On the flip side, Both Baer and Thompson asked that people use common sense and not set up their booths over a fire hydrant, bring a live alligator through downtown or cross the tracks when a train is on them, as they have in the past.
“The best thing we can relay is for people to use common sense,” Thompson said. “It’s aggravating for people to use restraint but it takes us to make a successful show on the public safety front but it takes the community’s help to make it a successful show.
Being courteous of people using the crosswalks, knowing there are areas where busses off load and being courteous to the volunteers that guard the gates to keep people from driving in and out. Use common sense, it makes our job a lot easier when people can control themselves.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey asked residents for patience.
“That’s the huge thing,” he said. “For those coming down to the Pumpkin Show, the volume of the crowd is dependent on the weather. It looks like it’ll be cool and nice so that means it’ll probably be busy. We’re asking people to show patience when trying to find parking spots and trying to get into the area. If you’re going through the area try to find an alternate route around Circleville. We want to see everyone have a fun and safe time. We’ll have plenty of staff on hand should they need anything they’ll help out.”
Like with your child, Hafey urged people to take a picture of their car location with nearby street signs and mark it on their cell phone GPS so they don’t forget where they parked, especially if they return after dark.
“That is a lot easier than trying to remember seeing a blue house,” he said. “It’s funny but that’s happened before.”
Lt. Shad Caplinger, post commander of the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, their goal is to get everyone to and from the Pumpkin show safely and they want everyone to have a good time.
“We ask that everyone allow for more time and slower traffic as we direct traffic into and away from the City of Circleville,” he said. “We want to remind all motorists to not be distracted as they drive. They will be approaching other traffic, persons directing traffic and persons accepting payment for parking. We also want to emphasize that safety is everyone’s responsibility and we all need to work together to make this year’s Pumpkin Show a safe one.”
Baer asked people to try to use the Pumpkin Show website, pumpkinshow.com, for information and not call 911 to get information about the festival.
“That helps take a lot off of us, the amount of calls we get, or asking the information booth,” he said. “Any of those things help us. We get a lot of calls like ‘can you tell us where the fried cheese stand is’ and our dispatchers are overwhelmed trying to handle the call volume.
If they can’t find something one of the best things to do is flag an officer or firefighter down there walking and ask them because we know from being down there in it.”
Thompson added, “911 is for an emergency. Someone taking your spot is not an emergency. Don’t inundate the emergency line for that reason.”