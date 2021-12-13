CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville discussed some of their safety-related goals for 2021 during last week’s safety forces meeting.
Among the topics covered included safety forces staffing, the roof at the fire station and sidewalks inside the city.
Tony Chamberlain, safety director, shared updates on the projects and where the city is on resolving some of its current goals.
Safety forces staffing
Tony Chamberlain, safety director, spoke about the part-time firefighter program, saying they had one applicant for the positions so far, but that they’re talking with other people. There are 18 vacancies for the part-time positions.
“I’d like to see all of our vacancies filled by the end of the next year,” he said. “I don’t know how realistic that is. We want to see as many people as we can. A realistic goal might be six or eight. I know we want to get people in. I want to try to fill it.”
Later in the meeting, Chamberlain said that the fire department is at full staff, other than the part-time firefighters.
“We’re at staff until Dec. 18, when we have a resignation, but we also have someone pending hire,” he said. “That will be almost an immediate replacement. We’re in a really good spot with it currently.”
With the police department, Chamberlain said there were four vacancies inside the department.
“Two of those are rather recent and we have one pending and one vacant in dispatch,” Chamberlain said. “Things continue to go pretty well and are much better than we were a short time ago. That’s a big part of council and saying yes to the levy. Things have gone well so far and we continue to see significant improvement.”
Fire department roof
Chamberlain also spoke about the roof at the fire station and using funds from the debt retirement for the building to pay for repairs.
Mayor Don McIlroy spoke about the matter during the full city council meeting later in the night. McIlroy said, in talking with the auditor, that there was no line item made for the debt retirement fund and that some of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds could be used to pay for it.
“We have funds and there are funds; they sit in [accounts] 306 and 402,” he said. “By using those funds with monies in there, we can put the roof on without using any funds. We didn’t budget to expend any of that money. The revenue has come in for that money, but we didn’t make any expense for it, it should have been in the 2021 budget.”
McIlroy said they can start going out to bid soon with the bid documents already prepared.
“In talking with the deputy auditor, she indicated the loan interests are so low that we should perhaps get a loan and do it that way,” he added.
McIlroy concluded, “We have the money to repair it and we’ll repair it. We should get it done fairly quickly.”
Sidewalks
Barry Keller spoke about the need to take a look at sidewalks in 2022 as a goal.
“The downtown sidewalks need to be reviewed and potentially assessed as well to complete the most critical ones and safety related,” he said. “There’s also open spots for the trees to put in, but we’re not assessing it. We really need to put this as a top item and priority for 2022.”
McIlroy said they haven’t had discussions with property owners and it can be something they bring up in February. President David Crawford also suggested using American Rescue Plan Act money to help pay for repairs.
“[The downtown sidewalks] aren’t the only areas that need attention, but they are some of the most safety-related issues that would involve those for sure since that’s where the highest pedestrian traffic area is,” Chamberlain said.
Members of the administration and council discussed how to move forward and determine the worst parts of the city’s sidewalks, something Council Member Michelle Blanton said they could take a look at after the start of the year.
“It sounds like this might be a topic for further discussion after the first of the year with readdressing it with council’s goals for the year,” she said.
McIlroy said there’s no money in the budget next year for sidewalks, but that if they needed to, they could probably find it.