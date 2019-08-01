A weekend for families to enjoy cheaper back-to-school shopping is approaching in early August.
The annual “sales tax holiday” in Ohio will be Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. During the whole weekend, specific items can be purchased throughout Ohio with no sales/use taxes:
- Clothing up to $75 per item
- School supplies up to
- $20 per item
- School instructional materials up to $20 per item
Supplies refer to traditional items such as binders, notebooks, paper and pencils; while “instructional materials” refer to items like workbooks and globes.
There is no limit to the amount of tax-exempt items that can be part of a total purchase, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. However, the tax exemption is meant for individual consumers, not items used for a trade or business.
The sales tax holiday was made permanent by the state legislature in 2018. It is scheduled each year on the first weekend of August.