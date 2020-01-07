CIRCLEVILLE — Students at Salt Creek Intermediate School, of the Logan Elm School District, were evacuated Tuesday morning following a potential propane gas leak at the school.
Tim Williams, superintendent, said the district office was notified about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday that propane could be smelled in the kitchen area of the school.
“Administration at Salt Creek Intermediate Building followed building procedures and evacuated the building,” Williams said. “All students and staff were transported to McDowell Middle School while the building was check by the Propane Company and Tarlton Fire Department. Students returned to the building at approximately noon, once the building was deemed safe by the appropriate authorities.
“I would like to thank Tarlton Fire Department for their help in checking the building today,” Williams added.