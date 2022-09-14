Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey presented a proclamation for the Safe Bank Project from state Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to Gail Howard, President of the Pickaway County’s Seniors and Law-enforcement Together (SALT) Council.
CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Seniors and Law-enforcement Together (SALT) Council held its 2022 Safe Bank Project recently at Ohio Christian University’s Maxwell Center.
SALT seeks to unite seniors, law enforcement, and community to reduce the victimization of older adults and its effects.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey gave the opening prayer, pledge and welcomed guests.
Speakers included Pickaway County Juvenile and Probate Courts Judge Shelly R. Harsha who spoke about the Probate Court process to prevent fraud after your death.
Bonnie K. Burman, President Ohio Council for Cognitive Health, spoke about how folks might all work together to create and sustain a dementia inclusive or dementia friendly community in Pickaway County.
Erin Leahy, Senior Assistant Attorney General/Robocall Enforcement Unit, spoke about robocalls and how to file a complaint.
Roger L. Patrick, Jr., Attorney, Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Securities, spoke about investment schemes and digital evidence.
The FREE training was offered to financial institutions, seniors and community leaders of Pickaway County area. There were three area banks who attended: The Savings Bank, Kingston National Bank, Homeland Credit Union Chillicothe.
There were local/Ohio exhibitors: Picca (Pickaway County Community Action), Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Senior Center, Pro Seniors/,Berger/Ohio Health, Ohio Division of Securities,Attorney General’s Office, Alzheimer Association of Central Ohio, Pickaway County Bar Association, Ohio Area Council on Aging, Pickaway Veteran’s Services, Ohio Ombudsman’s Services.
Several Law-enforcement groups — Circleville Police Dept., Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy C. Wolford — came to give their support.
The 90+ participants at this training also enjoyed a free buffet breakfast in OCU cafeteria and lots of giveaways which were sponsored by the S.A.L.T. Council.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.