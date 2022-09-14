SALT hosts Safe Bank Project

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey presented a proclamation for the Safe Bank Project from state Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to Gail Howard, President of the Pickaway County’s Seniors and Law-enforcement Together (SALT) Council.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Brown.

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Seniors and Law-enforcement Together (SALT) Council held its 2022 Safe Bank Project recently at Ohio Christian University’s Maxwell Center.

