Saltcreek Livestock has been very busy starting their new 4-H year. Members joined to participate in an afternoon parade at the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show on Thursday, Oct. 20. It was a chilly day but that did not keep the members away the sun was shining and they were ready to participate. Some members walked alongside Chris Clover worn by Ella Vanderpool and others rode in the back of the truck.


