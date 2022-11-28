Saltcreek Livestock has been very busy starting their new 4-H year. Members joined to participate in an afternoon parade at the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show on Thursday, Oct. 20. It was a chilly day but that did not keep the members away the sun was shining and they were ready to participate. Some members walked alongside Chris Clover worn by Ella Vanderpool and others rode in the back of the truck.
Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club participates in various community service projects during a calendar year. Members started out on Nov. 11 with to big service projects Community Kitchen and the PICCA Toys for Tots Chili Cook-off.
Advisor Bobbi Wolfe along with seven members met at the Circleville Presbyterian Church where they helped prepare a meal to distribute to families. The meal consisted of shredded chicken sandwiches, tater tots, mixed vegetables, cookies and fruit.
The members prepared over 65 meals out the door. While these members where working hard at the church advisor Kim McFarland and many other members worked on setting up a table at the Annual Toys for Tots Chili Cook-off.
PICCA Toys for Tots holds a chili cook-off annually and Saltcreek Livestock has participated in the event last year and this year. Members of Saltcreek Livestock worked hard to choose a theme and decorate the table.
This year’s theme was lumberjack; their hard work paid off when the club received 3rd place in the table-decorating contest. That was not the only award the club received that evening.
They also brought home 1st place in judge’s choice and 3rd place people’s choice on their original chili recipe. Throughout the evening members took turns serving the chili and interacting with everyone in attendance. They also helped with cleaning and loading items at the end of the event.
As a new year starts members, advisors and families took time to celebrate the past year of achievements, hard work and successes at the club banquet. On November 15th everyone met at Living By Faith Ministries for an evening of fellowship and reflection. Families enjoyed a provided meal and an evening of games and fun. Everyone is excited for our upcoming community service of a canned food drive and look forward to distributing items to families in need during the month of December.
A member of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H, Peyten Wolfe wrote this for the Circleville Herald.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.