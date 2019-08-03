CIRCLEVILLE — There’s a new man in charge of academics at Ohio Christian University.
Bradford Sample takes over as Ohio Christian University’s newest provost, the chief academic officer for the university, following in the footsteps of friend and mentor Hank Kelly who retired earlier this year.
Sample, originally from Cloverdale, a small town in Indiana, has been in the provost’s office serving as assistant and then associate provost since January 2015.
Jon Kulaga, president of Ohio Christian University, called Sample a great fit to take over after Kelly’s retirement.
“Dr. Sample was a perfect fit to move into this position after Dr. Kelly stepped down this spring,” he said. “He has the appropriate graduate and terminal degrees, the background and experience in academic administration from other Christian universities, and he is a great fit for the OCU mission. He is a person who is committed to academic excellence in a way that motivates and encourages our faculty, engages and serves our students, but also honors Christ and his kingdom.”
As the provost, Sample oversees anything to do with curriculum and instruction including all faculty and agreements with other institutions concerning credit-hour transfers between schools.
Sample started out his education thinking he would go into law, double majoring in political science and history.
“At [Indiana University] at that time, your major was relatively small with a large general education with about 60 credits,” he said. “With the extra credits they recommended but didn’t make you take on another major or minor. I took a history class as part of my humanities and I liked it, so I thought I’d just double major in history since I needed the credits anyway.”
After five years at Indiana University, and looking at what his career might look like as a lawyer, Sample said he thought against becoming a lawyer and moved toward academia.
“Toward the end of my time at [Indiana University,] I decided if I was going to be a lawyer, I wanted to do something that was significant,” he said. “I did research on what that meant and it was 70 to 80 hours of work a week for a decade until you made partner and then you could have a sort of normal workload of 40 to 50 hours a week. I thought about that and didn’t want to have that.”
Sample worked for two years before applying to graduate school, with a goal to become a professor. It just so happens his path led him into administrative work, where he has been since.
“I never became a professor, I was never trained to be an administrator and I never had taken an administrator class in my life,” he said. “I had an opportunity to get like a real job and I was close to finishing my course work at my doctorate level which meant dissertation and I had to find a job. A research position opened up and I got it. The story with grants is they disappear and the leadership there came to me and said the grant was ending and there was no new grant but there was a new job they were going to open.”
Sample said that job was being called development work and was essentially fundraising for the university.
“I realized that wasn’t what I wanted to do with my life and I needed to do something academic,” he said. “That’s when I went to Indiana Wesleyan University and became dean after I finished my PH.D. I kept on getting these administrative roles instead of teaching roles.”
Sample said he was interested in attending Ohio Christian University to work with Kelly once again after working for nearly five years at Bryan College in Tennessee.
“I called the then-president Mark Smith asking for a reference, I had worked with him at Indiana Wesleyan and he told me they had a position and asked me to consider it,” he said. “So I did and Dr. Kelly and I were very friendly and I enjoyed working with him at Indiana Wesleyan. He’s such a nice and brilliant man. It was a joy to work with him.”
Sample said he knew that Kelly might retire in a few yeas and was waiting in the wings.
“Any time you take a job there’s a concept that might work out in the future but there is no promise,” he said. “The promise is that you come here for a job and this is the job and we’ll see about the future.”
While Sample doesn’t get to be a professor he does teach a few classes and helps to coach the faculty at Ohio Christian University.
“I see myself as a liaison to the faculty and a liaison to the administration,” he said. “Certainly I’m technically the faculty’s supervisor and I have to make rules and decisions but I don’t want to be perceived in that way in a real way. I almost consider myself a faculty member. I like being around the faculty. It’s fun and I enjoy it. I like listening to them and hearing their areas of expertise. They know more about their areas of specialization than I do. I learn so much.”
“I see my job as empowering them to do their job,” he said. “If there’s something they need I need to find a way to do that. If there’s structurally something I need to build or deconstruct or get rid of or help them do their jobs better then I need to do it.”
Due to that work, Sample said his background in history really helps him to be a better provost.
“The discipline of history is that you take in a lot of information. If you look at my dissertation, for example it’s not just history,” he said. “I pull in economics, political science, history, journalism, sociology, archeology and leadership theory. I always like to say, historians are junkyard collectors of the educational world. Our job is to take all that and synthesize it into a narrative that makes sense.”
Like his dissertation, his job is to take information from many sources and understand it and make it so others can understand it.
“Your job as an administrator is to take information from financial aid, the CFO’s office, the business office and my direct reports that are telling me about student or faculty issues It’s a lot of differentiated data and it’s what I’m use to,” he said. “This is all what I’m use to and I think an advanced degree in history has really helped me in my role as an administrator.”