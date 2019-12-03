CIRCLEVILLE — Santa Claus has made his way to Circleville from the North Pole, and has already captured the attention of all the little ones in town.
Santa made his way to town in his sleigh during the annual Christmas parade, and visited with approximately 200 children and their parents during the Roundtown Christmas festivities ahead of the tree lighting ceremony in the Pumpkin Show Park.
Santa brought up the rear of the parade that traveled through town, taking about 30 minutes to reach the Park near the end of the parade route. About two-dozen floats, bands, etc. entered the parade including the Deercreek Dam Days and Circleville Pumpkin Show royalty.
Marlee Martin, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce Director, said she thought having Roundtown Christmas and all the events on the same day worked out great.
“I know a lot of businesses that were open on Sunday and hopefully it drove some traffic to their stores,” she said. “I know weather played a factor but luckily everyone toughed it out and it was a great event.”
Martin said they lit the tree in honor of Rhodes Garden Center, who setup the tree for the event.
“We did it in honor of them for all the work they do in the community,” Martin commented.
Jenny Rhodes, committee chair for Roundtown Christmas, said a lot of people came to see Santa.
“I think it went really well,” she said. “There were lots of new participants in the parade this year as well.”
Santa will return to the Christmas house in Circleville on Dec. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m., Dec. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.
