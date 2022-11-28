CIRCLEVILLE — Santa Claus came to Circleville Sunday afternoon, kicking off the annual Christmas tree lighting at Pumpkin Show Park.
About 800 people came to see Santa and participate in the downtown activities Sunday afternoon and evening. Performances by Charmion Performing Arts Center also drew big crowds.
In addition to Santa’s visit and the dances the parade followed on a new route through downtown town staying south of Main Street. The 15 minute parade featured floats from event sponsors, Dynamic Mention percussion band, local first responders, classic cars and was brought to a close in the rear by Santa who himself was sitting shotgun in a Circleville Police cruiser.
Krista Bower, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce said, she was amazed at the number of families that attended Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park.
“We had 791 people enter the park from Court Street, and I know many others came in from the alley,” she said. “So I’d say we had well over 800 people in attendance. We also had almost 400 folks visit Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph. Considering the weather was windy and cold, I think the event was a huge success.”
Bower said the committee that put on the event was a “hardworking group” and the key to the event’s success.
“Most of them were involved in last year’s event, and provided insight on what worked and what didn’t,” she said. “They were focused on making it a fun event for families. We can make a few adjustments so that future events run more smoothly. As long as we hold the event outside, the weather will be the piece we won’t be able to control.”
Bower also said the parade was a nice addition this year.
“I heard from a lot of people that they were excited the parade was back,” she said. “We had a few groups drop out at the last minute due to illness, but overall, the parade was just right in length and variety of groups. Thanks to the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance, Sue Lumley and Jenny Rhoads, for organizing the parade, and the Pumpkin Show Parade Committee, led by Craig and Kim Wellman, for their expertise in running the parade. It was nice to see so many people lined up on the streets to watch the parade. Our goal was to make this a fun, lighted, Night Parade. For coming back after the pandemic and changing to a night parade, I feel it was very well received.”
Bower thanked the sponsors and said Community Cupboards of Pickaway County also received several boxes of food for their pantries across the county.
“Without their generosity, Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park could not have been a success,” she said. “The businesses and people of Circleville and Pickaway County are some of the best. I hope everyone has a joyous holiday season.”