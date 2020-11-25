CIRCLEVILLE — Santa is getting a little extra help from the United States Postal Service this year.
A new program to Pickaway County this year, USPS is helping children get their holiday wishes fulfilled by matching them with donors from around the country in a program called USPS Operation Santa.
While the Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa more than 108 years ago, it wasn’t until 1912 that Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to them. This became known as Operation Santa. However this year with the addition of the digital platform, the program goes nationwide for the first time.
“The kids will write the letters with the items they want, and then people from across the country can adopt children via the website,” Patricia Barker, postmaster in Circleville, said. “We just started taking the letters and after Dec. 4 people can adopt a child.”
The process is like this: kids will write letters to Santa, using his address of 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Then USPS intercepts the letters, redacts the children’s personal information and the posts them to USPSOperationSanta.com. Donors then visit that website, read letters and adopt one or more kids. Once they’ve chosen a letter they can purchase things for that child, then take them to the Post Office with a QR code that will tell the USPS how to make sure they get their package.
For kids to write to Santa, all letters should be postmarked no later than Dec. 14.
Parents don’t have to worry about their kids’ safety, as USPS has taken that part out of the hands of the gift givers.
“Before letters written by children to Santa are posted online for adopters to view, all personal information and identifying details are redacted to protect the anonymity of children and their families, like last names, addresses and contact information,” Barker said. “Additionally, those who adopt letters are kept anonymous. It’s from Santa, after all.”
Normally, employees of the USPS respond to the letters with a letter of their own but this year Barker said it’s made a little more special.
“Now that we have national support in the way that people can adopt these children and fill some of their requests it makes it even more meaningful,” she said. “If these kids get something they ask for that makes it even better. It’s something that’s really needed especially with the pandemic and a lot of people being out of work this year.”
For more information visit USPSOperationSanta.com, including how to adopt and how to help a child write their letter.